Gift Cards





Give the gift of acting to someone you love! You’ll be supporting their dreams, AND our ongoing non-profit mission to make acting accessible to all!





Choose your gift card amount to your left, and make sure to tell us who your lucky recipient is. Please contact us if the amount you'd like to give is not listed - we'd love to help!





You'll receive a confirmation email with a unique QR code "ticket", that you can give to your recipient when you're ready. You can also print a decorative gift card that you can fill out! Simply follow this link.





Make sure your recipient gets in touch with us before booking their specific class, so that we can ensure the gift card amount is applied to their class. Alternatively, they can let us know after booking, and we will refund the gift card amount to them after their class payment goes through. Easy!





Thank you for uplifting art and artists! And please consider joining us one day for a free audit. We'd love to welcome you to class.







