Summer Raffle

One (1) entry for Two (2) Lifetime Unstoppable Guitar System Membership Certificates from YourGuitarSage.
This complete LIFETIME access, online video guitar lesson system can bring ANY player from "day one" beginner to advanced guitar playing. This step-by-step system was created by 40 year guitar veteran, Erich Andreas, AKA "YourGuitarSage", who is known as one of the top online guitar teachers and is author of the Amazon #1 Best Selling Book, Guitar Mastery Simplified.
Here is just PART of what is included:
- This COMPLETE online video course includes over 1000 step-by-step videos, mp3s and PDFs that will patiently navigate you through EACH step of mastering the guitar. This is like taking years of personal lessons with Erich, which would easily cost 10x the $950 price of each course.
- Email support with your instructor, Erich Andreas, within the system console. Anytime you have a question within the course, don't hesitate to ask! Erich will promptly respond to you personally.
- Live, interactive monthly video lessons from Erich Andreas. This is a GREAT additional live video support system with Erich Andreas. You will actually get to sit with Erich face-to-face from your computer and learn in a live setting! Who needs one-one-one lessons with this type of help?
- At least one hour of new lessons added to the system every month!
These are digital certificates that will be emailed to the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.
One (1) entry for Two (2) Lifetime Unstoppable Guitar System Membership Certificates from YourGuitarSage.
This complete LIFETIME access, online video guitar lesson system can bring ANY player from "day one" beginner to advanced guitar playing. This step-by-step system was created by 40 year guitar veteran, Erich Andreas, AKA "YourGuitarSage", who is known as one of the top online guitar teachers and is author of the Amazon #1 Best Selling Book, Guitar Mastery Simplified.
Here is just PART of what is included:
- This COMPLETE online video course includes over 1000 step-by-step videos, mp3s and PDFs that will patiently navigate you through EACH step of mastering the guitar. This is like taking years of personal lessons with Erich, which would easily cost 10x the $950 price of each course.
- Email support with your instructor, Erich Andreas, within the system console. Anytime you have a question within the course, don't hesitate to ask! Erich will promptly respond to you personally.
- Live, interactive monthly video lessons from Erich Andreas. This is a GREAT additional live video support system with Erich Andreas. You will actually get to sit with Erich face-to-face from your computer and learn in a live setting! Who needs one-one-one lessons with this type of help?
- At least one hour of new lessons added to the system every month!
These are digital certificates that will be emailed to the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.
Unstoppable Guitar System (Ticket Bundle)
$10
This includes 3 tickets
Three (3) entries for Two (2) Lifetime Unstoppable Guitar System Membership Certificates from YourGuitarSage.
This complete LIFETIME access, online video guitar lesson system can bring ANY player from "day one" beginner to advanced guitar playing. This step-by-step system was created by 40 year guitar veteran, Erich Andreas, AKA "YourGuitarSage", who is known as one of the top online guitar teachers and is author of the Amazon #1 Best Selling Book, Guitar Mastery Simplified.
Here is just PART of what is included:
- This COMPLETE online video course includes over 1000 step-by-step videos, mp3s and PDFs that will patiently navigate you through EACH step of mastering the guitar. This is like taking years of personal lessons with Erich, which would easily cost 10x the $950 price of each course.
- Email support with your instructor, Erich Andreas, within the system console. Anytime you have a question within the course, don't hesitate to ask! Erich will promptly respond to you personally.
- Live, interactive monthly video lessons from Erich Andreas. This is a GREAT additional live video support system with Erich Andreas. You will actually get to sit with Erich face-to-face from your computer and learn in a live setting! Who needs one-one-one lessons with this type of help?
- At least one hour of new lessons added to the system every month!
These are digital certificates that will be emailed to the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.
Three (3) entries for Two (2) Lifetime Unstoppable Guitar System Membership Certificates from YourGuitarSage.
This complete LIFETIME access, online video guitar lesson system can bring ANY player from "day one" beginner to advanced guitar playing. This step-by-step system was created by 40 year guitar veteran, Erich Andreas, AKA "YourGuitarSage", who is known as one of the top online guitar teachers and is author of the Amazon #1 Best Selling Book, Guitar Mastery Simplified.
Here is just PART of what is included:
- This COMPLETE online video course includes over 1000 step-by-step videos, mp3s and PDFs that will patiently navigate you through EACH step of mastering the guitar. This is like taking years of personal lessons with Erich, which would easily cost 10x the $950 price of each course.
- Email support with your instructor, Erich Andreas, within the system console. Anytime you have a question within the course, don't hesitate to ask! Erich will promptly respond to you personally.
- Live, interactive monthly video lessons from Erich Andreas. This is a GREAT additional live video support system with Erich Andreas. You will actually get to sit with Erich face-to-face from your computer and learn in a live setting! Who needs one-one-one lessons with this type of help?
- At least one hour of new lessons added to the system every month!
These are digital certificates that will be emailed to the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.
KitNipBox (Single Ticket)
$5
One (1) entry for a single month, multi-cat KitNipBox.
This box includes 7 goodies for your feline companions, including items such as cat toys, all-natural treats, and other fun, healthy cat products.
This is a physical product that will be picked up by or mailed directly to the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.
One (1) entry for a single month, multi-cat KitNipBox.
This box includes 7 goodies for your feline companions, including items such as cat toys, all-natural treats, and other fun, healthy cat products.
This is a physical product that will be picked up by or mailed directly to the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.
KitNipBox (Ticket Bundle)
$10
This includes 3 tickets
Three (3) entries for a single month, multi-cat KitNipBox.
This box includes 7 goodies for your feline companions, including items such as cat toys, all-natural treats, and other fun, healthy cat products.
This is a physical product that will be picked up by or mailed directly to the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.
Three (3) entries for a single month, multi-cat KitNipBox.
This box includes 7 goodies for your feline companions, including items such as cat toys, all-natural treats, and other fun, healthy cat products.
This is a physical product that will be picked up by or mailed directly to the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.
BarkBox (Single Ticket)
$5
One (1) entry for a single month of BarkBox.
The winner may choose between the Classic Box (plush toys) and the Super Chewer Box (natural rubber and hard nylon toys). Both box options feature 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and 1 awesome surprise item.
This is a digital gift certificate that will be emailed to the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc., along with the full instructions for the customization of their box to meet their canine companions needs.
One (1) entry for a single month of BarkBox.
The winner may choose between the Classic Box (plush toys) and the Super Chewer Box (natural rubber and hard nylon toys). Both box options feature 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and 1 awesome surprise item.
This is a digital gift certificate that will be emailed to the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc., along with the full instructions for the customization of their box to meet their canine companions needs.
BarkBox (Ticket Bundle)
$10
This includes 3 tickets
Three (3) entries for a single month of BarkBox.
The winner may choose between the Classic Box (plush toys) and the Super Chewer Box (natural rubber and hard nylon toys). Both box options feature 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and 1 awesome surprise item.
This is a digital gift certificate that will be emailed to the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc., along with the full instructions for the customization of their box to meet their canine companions needs.
Three (3) entries for a single month of BarkBox.
The winner may choose between the Classic Box (plush toys) and the Super Chewer Box (natural rubber and hard nylon toys). Both box options feature 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and 1 awesome surprise item.
This is a digital gift certificate that will be emailed to the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc., along with the full instructions for the customization of their box to meet their canine companions needs.
Tiff's Treats (Single Ticket)
$2.50
One (1) entry for a $25 Gift Card to Tiff's Treats.
This is a physical gift card that will be mailed to or picked up by the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.
One (1) entry for a $25 Gift Card to Tiff's Treats.
This is a physical gift card that will be mailed to or picked up by the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.
Tiff's Treats (Ticket Bundle)
$5
This includes 3 tickets
Three (3) entries for a $25 Gift Card to Tiff's Treats.
This is a physical gift card that will be mailed to or picked up by the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.
Three (3) entries for a $25 Gift Card to Tiff's Treats.
This is a physical gift card that will be mailed to or picked up by the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.
Chipotle (Single Ticket)
$2.50
One (1) entry for a Chipotle Gift Card Bundle.
Includes Two Entree Cards and One Chips & Queso Card, good for the year of 2024.
This is a physical gift card set that will be mailed to or picked up by the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.
One (1) entry for a Chipotle Gift Card Bundle.
Includes Two Entree Cards and One Chips & Queso Card, good for the year of 2024.
This is a physical gift card set that will be mailed to or picked up by the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.
Chipotle (Ticket Bundle)
$5
This includes 3 tickets
Three (3) entries for a Chipotle Gift Card Bundle.
Includes Two Entree Cards and One Chips & Queso Card, good for the year of 2024.
This is a physical gift card set that will be mailed to or picked up by the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.
Three (3) entries for a Chipotle Gift Card Bundle.
Includes Two Entree Cards and One Chips & Queso Card, good for the year of 2024.
This is a physical gift card set that will be mailed to or picked up by the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.
Mister Car Wash (Single Ticket)
$5
One (1) entry for Four (4) Titanium Exterior Wash Passes from Mister Car Wash.
These passes are good for their exclusive, brand new Titanium wash that provides 360° protection and a mirror-like finish that lasts. It includes all their signature products like HotShine® Carnauba Wax and Tire Shine for the ultimate car wash experience.
The passes never expire and can be used at any Mister Car Wash location.
These are physical passes that will be picked up or mailed directly for Adopt A Cat, Inc.
One (1) entry for Four (4) Titanium Exterior Wash Passes from Mister Car Wash.
These passes are good for their exclusive, brand new Titanium wash that provides 360° protection and a mirror-like finish that lasts. It includes all their signature products like HotShine® Carnauba Wax and Tire Shine for the ultimate car wash experience.
The passes never expire and can be used at any Mister Car Wash location.
These are physical passes that will be picked up or mailed directly for Adopt A Cat, Inc.
Mister Car Wash (Ticket Bundle)
$10
This includes 3 tickets
Three (3) entries for Four (4) Titanium Exterior Wash Passes from Mister Car Wash.
These passes are good for their exclusive, brand new Titanium wash that provides 360° protection and a mirror-like finish that lasts. It includes all their signature products like HotShine® Carnauba Wax and Tire Shine for the ultimate car wash experience.
The passes never expire and can be used at any Mister Car Wash location.
These are physical passes that will be picked up or mailed directly for Adopt A Cat, Inc.
Three (3) entries for Four (4) Titanium Exterior Wash Passes from Mister Car Wash.
These passes are good for their exclusive, brand new Titanium wash that provides 360° protection and a mirror-like finish that lasts. It includes all their signature products like HotShine® Carnauba Wax and Tire Shine for the ultimate car wash experience.
The passes never expire and can be used at any Mister Car Wash location.
These are physical passes that will be picked up or mailed directly for Adopt A Cat, Inc.
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