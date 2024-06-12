Summer Raffle

One (1) entry for Two (2) Lifetime Unstoppable Guitar System Membership Certificates from YourGuitarSage. This complete LIFETIME access, online video guitar lesson system can bring ANY player from "day one" beginner to advanced guitar playing. This step-by-step system was created by 40 year guitar veteran, Erich Andreas, AKA "YourGuitarSage", who is known as one of the top online guitar teachers and is author of the Amazon #1 Best Selling Book, Guitar Mastery Simplified. Here is just PART of what is included: - This COMPLETE online video course includes over 1000 step-by-step videos, mp3s and PDFs that will patiently navigate you through EACH step of mastering the guitar. This is like taking years of personal lessons with Erich, which would easily cost 10x the $950 price of each course. - Email support with your instructor, Erich Andreas, within the system console. Anytime you have a question within the course, don't hesitate to ask! Erich will promptly respond to you personally. - Live, interactive monthly video lessons from Erich Andreas. This is a GREAT additional live video support system with Erich Andreas. You will actually get to sit with Erich face-to-face from your computer and learn in a live setting! Who needs one-one-one lessons with this type of help? - At least one hour of new lessons added to the system every month! These are digital certificates that will be emailed to the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.

One (1) entry for Two (2) Lifetime Unstoppable Guitar System Membership Certificates from YourGuitarSage. This complete LIFETIME access, online video guitar lesson system can bring ANY player from "day one" beginner to advanced guitar playing. This step-by-step system was created by 40 year guitar veteran, Erich Andreas, AKA "YourGuitarSage", who is known as one of the top online guitar teachers and is author of the Amazon #1 Best Selling Book, Guitar Mastery Simplified. Here is just PART of what is included: - This COMPLETE online video course includes over 1000 step-by-step videos, mp3s and PDFs that will patiently navigate you through EACH step of mastering the guitar. This is like taking years of personal lessons with Erich, which would easily cost 10x the $950 price of each course. - Email support with your instructor, Erich Andreas, within the system console. Anytime you have a question within the course, don't hesitate to ask! Erich will promptly respond to you personally. - Live, interactive monthly video lessons from Erich Andreas. This is a GREAT additional live video support system with Erich Andreas. You will actually get to sit with Erich face-to-face from your computer and learn in a live setting! Who needs one-one-one lessons with this type of help? - At least one hour of new lessons added to the system every month! These are digital certificates that will be emailed to the winner from Adopt A Cat, Inc.

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