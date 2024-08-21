Coronation Package Raffle

Relax. Renew. Refresh.
Available from August 19th, 2024 through October 11th, 2024.
Purchase a $10 raffle ticket for a chance to win a weekend pass to CMCGA's Coronation IV and win a $500 voucher to Savannah's own Spa Bleu!
Relax. Renew. Refresh.
Available from August 19th, 2024 through October 11th, 2024.
Purchase a $10 raffle ticket for a chance to win a weekend pass to CMCGA's Coronation IV and win a $500 voucher to Savannah's own Spa Bleu!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!