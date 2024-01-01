2024 SQL Saturday in Orange County (#SQLSatOC)





SQL Saturday Orange County is a FREE one-day training event for Microsoft Data Platform platform professionals. The event offers high-quality technical training on a variety of Data related subjects, such as: Data Analysis, SQL and No-SQL, Database Administration, DevOps, Development, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Data Science and Machine Learning, Business Intelligence, and Analytics, Women In Technology, Personal Branding. This is a great opportunity for all the Data professionals to network with peers and learn from Microsoft MVPs and other local and international speakers. Please register soon as seating is limited, and let friends and colleagues know about the event.