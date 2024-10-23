Keep a Ukrainian Child Warm this Winter - Winter Supply Drive
Winter Coat
$25
With the winter approaching, a winter coat, every coat will go directly to a child in need, offering warmth and hope during these challenging times.
With the winter approaching, a winter coat, every coat will go directly to a child in need, offering warmth and hope during these challenging times.
Gas Room Heater
$100
Whether you can donate one heater or several, your contribution will directly impact a family.'s ability to stay warm this winter.
Whether you can donate one heater or several, your contribution will directly impact a family.'s ability to stay warm this winter.
Holiday Gift Set
$25
This season you can do more than keep a child warm - you can bring them joy. Donate a holiday gift to brighten the life of a child in Ukraine facing challenging times. Whether it's a toy, book, or a small token of kindness, your gift will create a moment of happiness and remind them they are cared for.
This season you can do more than keep a child warm - you can bring them joy. Donate a holiday gift to brighten the life of a child in Ukraine facing challenging times. Whether it's a toy, book, or a small token of kindness, your gift will create a moment of happiness and remind them they are cared for.
Add a donation for Boca Helps Ukraine
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!