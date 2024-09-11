Art in the Heart

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Art in the Heart

About this event

Volunteer for Fall Events- FREE

Grow the Circle Volunteer
Free
We are helping share the importance of voting. This is a non partisan effort and we need volunteers to encourage people to vote by canvasing, text banking and talking to people at our events. THESE EFFORTS ARE NON PARTISAN

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!