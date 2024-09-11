Volunteer for Fall Events- FREE

We are helping share the importance of voting. This is a non partisan effort and we need volunteers to encourage people to vote by canvasing, text banking and talking to people at our events. THESE EFFORTS ARE NON PARTISAN
We are helping share the importance of voting. This is a non partisan effort and we need volunteers to encourage people to vote by canvasing, text banking and talking to people at our events. THESE EFFORTS ARE NON PARTISAN
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!