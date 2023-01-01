Redwood Dulcimer Day 2023

Now in its 23rd year, this annual event offers beginning to advanced music workshops on playing both the mountain dulcimer and hammered dulcimer. Redwood Dulcimer Day offers a low-pressure, low-stress environment (via Zoom) where everyone can relax and have fun playing and learning about the dulcimer and just making music.





More information (including class descriptions) is online at the official Redwood Dulcimer Day website. This page is where you register and pay for your participation.





Cost: $60 for the Saturday workshops, $15 for the Friday concert, or $70 for both.