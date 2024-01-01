Changing Lives Prayer Breakfast

Join us for the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley's Annual Prayer Breakfast at New Beginning's Community Church in Wampsville, NY on Saturday, October 26th. This inspiring event is a morning of fellowship, faith, and community. Come together to strengthen your faith and share in the support of one another through life's challenges and triumphs.





Our distinguished guest speakers will provide valuable insights on life, overcoming obstacles, and the significance of faith. This gathering celebrates the YMCA's Christian heritage and mission, and the funds raised will help make YMCA memberships and programs accessible to all members of the community.





As part of our commitment to supporting our local community, we encourage attendees to bring a non-perishable food item or clothing item to be donated to the local pantry. Your contribution will make a positive impact in the lives of those in need. Start your day with breakfast, inspiration, and the opportunity to support a great cause!