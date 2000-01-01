March Madness Sweet 16 Fundraiser

Thank you for supporting Great Lakes Bay Homeschoolers. Once you have submitted your payment, you will receive the link to create your account on runyourpool.com. You are only eligible to create one bracket per payment, and per email address.





Selections will be opened once the second round is complete. The second round takes place on March 23 and 24, so selections should be open by March 25 and your SELECTIONS MUST BE MADE BEFORE MARCH 28TH AT 6:30PM. This is a hard deadline and is not controlled by Great Lakes Bay Homeschoolers. Please be sure to make your selections before the deadline, or your brackets will not be eligible to win.