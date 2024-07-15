“300 Club” Reverse Raffle sponsored by the Jericho-Brookville Lions Club benefiting

ALAN P. MENDELSOHN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND @

THE LONG ISLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION





Syosset Little league





Other Jericho- Brookville Lions Club Charities

Drawing on July 15, 2024 starting @ 7PM





DD Dumpling House, 111 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho (Doors open at 6:15 pm)

NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN (Tkt holders will receive a link)

Only 300 tickets will be sold @ $100 per ticket.





ABOUT THE ALAN P. MENDELSOHN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: 2 scholarships are awarded each year to

graduates of Jericho H.S. in Jericho, N.Y., who best embody the character and qualities of Alan P. Mendelsohn,

AKA “Mendy,” who was known to be one of the nicest people in the Jericho H.S. graduating class of 1979.

These scholarships have become prestigious in the Jericho community. They are known as “The Nice Person

Awards!” The Jericho H.S. Scholarship Advisory Committee selects the winners, thereby avoiding a popularity

contest.

HOW THE REVERSE RAFFLE WORKS: In a regular raffle, the ticket that is drawn is the winning ticket. In a

reverse raffle, ticket’s drawn are eliminated. For this Reverse Raffle, the 1 st ticket & every 25 th ticket drawn

wins $300. The GRAND PRIZE is $15,000! Last 5 tickets are checked to see if every one of those ticket holders

elected to split the grand prize. If so, the raffle is over and the grand prize is split into 5 equal shares. If not,

the drawing / elimination continues until all remaining ticket holders agreed to split or until there is one

winner.

HOW TO BUY TICKETS

SEE QR CODE

By Check: Payable to: Jericho Brookville Lions Club Foundation ($100.00 per ticket.) Give your check to the

person who sent you this info or mail to: Ken Greenblatt, 100 Crossways Park Dr. West, Suite 214,

Woodbury, NY 11797. IMPORTANT: FULLY COMPLETE THE STUB ON THE LEFT HAND SIDE OF THE SAMPLE

TICKET BELOW, (so we can send you the link & copies of your tickets, and know if you will or will not “split”

the grand prize.