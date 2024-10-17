A Portrait of Achievement: 90th Celebration of the Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

Join us in commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi with an unforgettable evening of celebration, fellowship, and inspiration. Your ticket grants you access to all the prestigious events planned for this milestone occasion: Gala: Immerse yourself in an elegant evening celebrating nine decades of brotherhood and impact. Enjoy a carving station and heavy hors d'oeuvres, inspiring speakers, and a night filled with camaraderie. Gospel Celebration: Start the day uplifted with a powerful gospel experience, featuring moving performances and soulful moments that highlight our commitment to faith and community. Reception: Cap off the festivities with an evening reception to relax, network, and toast to the future of the Alpha Upsilon Chapter.

Join us in commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi with an unforgettable evening of celebration, fellowship, and inspiration. Your ticket grants you access to all the prestigious events planned for this milestone occasion: Gala: Immerse yourself in an elegant evening celebrating nine decades of brotherhood and impact. Enjoy a carving station and heavy hors d'oeuvres, inspiring speakers, and a night filled with camaraderie. Gospel Celebration: Start the day uplifted with a powerful gospel experience, featuring moving performances and soulful moments that highlight our commitment to faith and community. Reception: Cap off the festivities with an evening reception to relax, network, and toast to the future of the Alpha Upsilon Chapter.

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