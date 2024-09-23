Fishers Police Foundation's Cops and Kids Silent Auction

This item is for Fishers residents only. The winning bidder will be able to send their child and a guest to school in FPD's Bearcat. FPD officers will pick your child up at their home and take them to school.

This item is for Fishers residents only. The winning bidder will be able to send their child and a guest to school in FPD's Bearcat. FPD officers will pick your child up at their home and take them to school.

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