Fishers Police Foundation's Cops and Kids Silent Auction

This item is for Fishers residents only. The winning bidder will be able to send their child and a guest to school in FPD's Bearcat. FPD officers will pick your child up at their home and take them to school.
This item is for Fishers residents only. The winning bidder will be able to send their child and a guest to school in FPD's Bearcat. FPD officers will pick your child up at their home and take them to school.
Private K9 Demo
$100
Starting bid
Win this item and you will get the opportunity to host 15 family and friends for private K9 Demo. You will get a chance to see our highly trained and highly skilled K9 teams at work. This will take place in the Nickle Plate Amp area.
Win this item and you will get the opportunity to host 15 family and friends for private K9 Demo. You will get a chance to see our highly trained and highly skilled K9 teams at work. This will take place in the Nickle Plate Amp area.
Donuts with the Police
$25
Starting bid
Fishers Residents Only. The winning bidder of this item can either have donuts with the Chief and a few FPD officers or with teacher permission our officers will bring donuts to your child's classroom.
Fishers Residents Only. The winning bidder of this item can either have donuts with the Chief and a few FPD officers or with teacher permission our officers will bring donuts to your child's classroom.
Buddy the Elf at the Park
$50
Starting bid
Buddy the Elf is near and dear to FPD's heart and if you're the lucky winner of this item you will get the opportunity to host Buddy at your local Fishers Park for one hour!
Buddy the Elf is near and dear to FPD's heart and if you're the lucky winner of this item you will get the opportunity to host Buddy at your local Fishers Park for one hour!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!