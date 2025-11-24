46th Anniversary Awards Banquet - April 11th

350 Days Dr

Sutton, WV 26601

Single
$60

This is a single banquet ticket (reserved seating).

Youth
$25

Youth must be age 14 or under

Archer Package
$130

Single ticket to awards banquet (reserved seating); $200 value in special bucket raffle tickets; a Rendezvous T-shirt and one entry into the Archer package exclusive door prize drawing.

Bowhunter Package
$260
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two tickets for the awards banquet (reserved seating); $400 value in special bucket raffle tickets; a special gift and two entries into the Bowhunter package exclusive door prize drawing.

Corporate or Club Sponsorship
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved table of 10 seats up front in the banquet room; recognition in slideshow & from the President for sponsorship and $1,000 value in special bucket raffle tickets.

Membership (New or Renewal)
$30

You can join or renew your membership (one year) at this time if desired.

