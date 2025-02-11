46th Annual Maritime Gala

• Table for 10 in a premier location
• Premium wine for table
• Company logo & recognition in
souvenir program, online auction & social media campaign
• Prominent event signage at the Gala.
Rear Admiral Table
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Table for 10 in a prime location
• Company logo & recognition in the souvenir program, online auction, & social media campaign
Captain Table
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Table for 10 in a prominent location
• Recognition during on-line auction
Engineer Table
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Table for 10
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• 2 Gala tickets
• 1 seat at the pre-event menu tasting
• Special recognition during program
• Company name & logo on placard at event
• Company name & large logo in souvenir program, on-line auction & social media campaign
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• 2 Gala tickets
• Company name & logo on placard at event
• Company logo in souvenir program, online auction & social media campaign
Individual Ticket
$300
Add a donation for Houston International Seafarers Center
$
