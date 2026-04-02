Missouri Taxidermist Association

Hosted by

Missouri Taxidermist Association

About this event

46th Annual MO Taxidermist Competition and Convention

2200 Interstate 70 Dr SW

Columbia, MO 65203, USA

Show Registration
$75

*Required to attend. This fee will go to $150 on July 15th, so register early.

MTA Annual Membership (Single)
$40

*This is required of Missouri residents attending the convention. Non residents that are a member of their home state are not required to join the MTA to attend our show. You will be asked to show proof of membership at registration.

MTA Annual Membership (Family)
$50
Family includes spouse and children 18 and under. This is required of Missouri residents attending the convention. Non residents that are a member of their home state are not required to join the MTA to attend our show. You will be asked to show proof of membership at registration.
Entries (am, pro, masters)
$25
Don Frank Master of Masters Entries
$50
Mammal Challenge
$15

The raccoon challenge is open to all divisions. The winner is chosen by the judges regardless of score.

Live Mounting Competition
$50
2-Man team entries are $50 per team member. Individuals are $50 to enter.
Best All Around
$5
This is open only to MTA members. You must enter four categories, one of each of these a GH/WT, a mammal, a bird/turkey, and a fish/reptile.
Awards Banquet Meal (Adult)
$55

This buffet style meal will be served Saturday evening. You MUST purchase tickets before July 15th. They will not be sold at the show.

Awards Banquet Meal (Children 12 and under)
$18
This is a chicken strip meal, not the buffet. You must purchase an adult ticket to eat the buffet.
Kids Seminar
Free
There is no charge, but we'd like to know if your child (children) will be attending so we have the proper supplies.

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