46th Annual MO Taxidermist Competition and Convention

Family includes spouse and children 18 and under. This is required of Missouri residents attending the convention. Non residents that are a member of their home state are not required to join the MTA to attend our show. You will be asked to show proof of membership at registration.

Family includes spouse and children 18 and under. This is required of Missouri residents attending the convention. Non residents that are a member of their home state are not required to join the MTA to attend our show. You will be asked to show proof of membership at registration.

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