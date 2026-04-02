46th Annual MO Taxidermist Competition and Convention

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About this event
*Required to attend. This fee will go to $150 on July 15th, so register early.
*This is required of Missouri residents attending the convention. Non residents that are a member of their home state are not required to join the MTA to attend our show. You will be asked to show proof of membership at registration.
The raccoon challenge is open to all divisions. The winner is chosen by the judges regardless of score.
This buffet style meal will be served Saturday evening. You MUST purchase tickets before July 15th. They will not be sold at the show.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!