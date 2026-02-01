Moore Family Reunion

Hosted by

Moore Family Reunion

About this event

46th Moore Family Reunion

356 Villa Roma Rd

Callicoon, NY 12723, USA

Room Deposit
Pay what you can

Please sent a $100 Deposit for each person in the room

Additional Room Payment
Pay what you can

Please use this ticket to add to your payment plan. All room must be paid in April.

Adult Registration Fee
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, tee shirts and extra reunion materia and family scholarship for up coming graduates..

Children's Registration fee -
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, tee shirts and extra reunion material.

Adult 3XLarge Tee shirt
Free

Part of the price will be included from the registration fee

Adult 2XL Tee shirt
Free

Part of the price will be included from the registration fee

Adult Xlarge shirt
Free

Part of the price will be included from the registration fee

Adult Large Tee shirt
Free
Adult Medium Tee Shirt
Free
Adult small Tee shirt
Free
Children's Large tee shirt
Free
Children's medium tee shirt
Free
Children's small tee shirt
Free

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