Purchase Tickets for the 33rd Hudson Valley Beltane Festival

WHAT IS THE HUDSON VALLEY BELTANE FESTIVAL?

Beltane is a donation-based family-friendly outdoor day festival which fuses the pomp and whimsy of a Renaissance fair with the magical delights of a springtime picnic gala. Held on the picturesque grounds of Stone Mountain Farm, all proceeds support the continued operations of the Stone Mountain Farm and the Center at Stone Mountain.

The culminating event of the day is the Beltane Pageant: a performance of myth, magic, aerial flight, and giant puppetry that marks the peak of spring and the beginning of summer. Our partners at The Vanaver Caravan Dance Institute weave a wondrous tale for the audience--performing as mystical elements, fairies, gnomes, and magical creatures.





Expect a rainbow of giant puppets, talking birds, dancing dragons, prancing horses and a menagerie of mythical beings, large, small, cunning, and kind. So, don your best fairy wings and join us!







