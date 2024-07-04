the Joy spot

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the Joy spot

About this raffle

The HealHer Grant Project

Entry
$10
Each applicant may purchase up to ten entry tickets to increase their chances. In order to achieve maximum fairness grants are issued in a traditional random raffle format. Your entry fees allow us to support fellow business owners and creatives such as yourself and for that we are grateful beyond measure.
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