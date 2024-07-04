The HealHer Grant Project

Each applicant may purchase up to ten entry tickets to increase their chances. In order to achieve maximum fairness grants are issued in a traditional random raffle format. Your entry fees allow us to support fellow business owners and creatives such as yourself and for that we are grateful beyond measure.
Each applicant may purchase up to ten entry tickets to increase their chances. In order to achieve maximum fairness grants are issued in a traditional random raffle format. Your entry fees allow us to support fellow business owners and creatives such as yourself and for that we are grateful beyond measure.
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