Axe Throwing! Hope Connection Event

Join us for Axe Throwing at Monticello Movie Theatre!

This event is a Hope Connection Event open to any adult wanting to join us.





Hope Connection Events through Hope in a Hopeless World are small gatherings of people looking for connection with others in a low pressure, no judgement space.





We never want cost to be a barrier!! If cost is an issue, use keyword "Hope" at check out to use a "Hope Ticket" (free sponsored tickets). We have a few of those available on a first come, first serve basis. Due to past events having several no shows when using a Hope Ticket, we asked that you only use this ticket if you are confident that you can make it and if that changes let us know as soon as possible.





We are so excited to have you join us!