Breast Friend Bags Silent Auction NEW

Your choice of American Flag from Family Wood Creations. At FWC Wood Glam, where family values meet craftsmanship, our Wooden American Flag 36 by 19 is a testament to artistry and patriotism. Handcrafted with care, this striking piece adds a touch of rustic elegance to any space, showcasing the timeless beauty of the American flag in rich, burnt red tones. Perfect for those who cherish quality and tradition, this wooden flag reflects our commitment to excellence in every detail. Celebrate your love for America with a unique piece from our family to yours.

Your choice of American Flag from Family Wood Creations. At FWC Wood Glam, where family values meet craftsmanship, our Wooden American Flag 36 by 19 is a testament to artistry and patriotism. Handcrafted with care, this striking piece adds a touch of rustic elegance to any space, showcasing the timeless beauty of the American flag in rich, burnt red tones. Perfect for those who cherish quality and tradition, this wooden flag reflects our commitment to excellence in every detail. Celebrate your love for America with a unique piece from our family to yours.

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