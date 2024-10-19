Breast Friend Bags Silent Auction NEW

Dried sourdough starter, dutch oven, 2 Rosehill Sourdough proofing baskets, set of Rosehill Sourdough spatulas, Rosehill Sourdough bread mat, starter jar, and bowl cover.
Dried sourdough starter, dutch oven, 2 Rosehill Sourdough proofing baskets, set of Rosehill Sourdough spatulas, Rosehill Sourdough bread mat, starter jar, and bowl cover.
A Cozy Night In Basket
$100
Starting bid
pasta making kit, soft surroundings king size blanket, bottle Tobin James wine, 2 wine glasses, an Amazon Fire Stick, and his and hers soundcore sleep headphones.
pasta making kit, soft surroundings king size blanket, bottle Tobin James wine, 2 wine glasses, an Amazon Fire Stick, and his and hers soundcore sleep headphones.
Sourdough Making Kit with Step by Step Videos
$70
Starting bid
2 Rosehill Sourdough proofing baskets, 1 Rosehill Sourdough Spatula Set, 1 Rosehill Sourdough Baking Mat, bench scraper, bowl, sourdough starter jar and gift certificate for live sourdough starter and step by step video guide on how to make sourdough!
2 Rosehill Sourdough proofing baskets, 1 Rosehill Sourdough Spatula Set, 1 Rosehill Sourdough Baking Mat, bench scraper, bowl, sourdough starter jar and gift certificate for live sourdough starter and step by step video guide on how to make sourdough!
Fitness at Home and on the Go
$75
Starting bid
pink Maya bag, amazon ear buds, an Amazon Fire Stick, pink Simple Modern water bottle, and Macro Friendly Foods cake batter protein
pink Maya bag, amazon ear buds, an Amazon Fire Stick, pink Simple Modern water bottle, and Macro Friendly Foods cake batter protein
Techy Home Basket
$125
Starting bid
3 Blink Cameras, 1 Indoor Ring Camera, 1 Ring Doorbell and a Google Nest Audio
3 Blink Cameras, 1 Indoor Ring Camera, 1 Ring Doorbell and a Google Nest Audio
Date Night Basket
$175
Starting bid
Bath and Body works champagne line, facial sheet mask, bottle of One Hope champagne, Canon snap and print camera, 2 Tickets to your Choice of Show at Segerstrom Center of the Arts and $100 gift card to Nicks Restaurants.
Bath and Body works champagne line, facial sheet mask, bottle of One Hope champagne, Canon snap and print camera, 2 Tickets to your Choice of Show at Segerstrom Center of the Arts and $100 gift card to Nicks Restaurants.
Round of Golf
$200
Starting bid
Enjoy a foursome at Marbella Country Club, a private golf course located in beautiful San Juan Capistrano. Golf cart included, gift card available for golf Monday-Thursday, must call to book your day.
Enjoy a foursome at Marbella Country Club, a private golf course located in beautiful San Juan Capistrano. Golf cart included, gift card available for golf Monday-Thursday, must call to book your day.
Wooden American Flag
$80
Starting bid
Your choice of American Flag from Family Wood Creations.
At FWC Wood Glam, where family values meet craftsmanship, our Wooden American Flag 36 by 19 is a testament to artistry and patriotism. Handcrafted with care, this striking piece adds a touch of rustic elegance to any space, showcasing the timeless beauty of the American flag in rich, burnt red tones. Perfect for those who cherish quality and tradition, this wooden flag reflects our commitment to excellence in every detail. Celebrate your love for America with a unique piece from our family to yours.
Your choice of American Flag from Family Wood Creations.
At FWC Wood Glam, where family values meet craftsmanship, our Wooden American Flag 36 by 19 is a testament to artistry and patriotism. Handcrafted with care, this striking piece adds a touch of rustic elegance to any space, showcasing the timeless beauty of the American flag in rich, burnt red tones. Perfect for those who cherish quality and tradition, this wooden flag reflects our commitment to excellence in every detail. Celebrate your love for America with a unique piece from our family to yours.
San Clemente Local Business Basket
$500
Starting bid
Seaside Skincare gift bundle: 40 units Botox, 60 minute facial, skin care products- $1,000
Restore Hyperwellness + Cryotherapy: 2 vouchers for 1 free core service- $100
Juice it Up!: Gift card- $10
Westwind Sailing: 2 persons one hour paddle rental- $50
The VINE Restaurant: Gift card- $40
Pronto Italian Market + Restaurant: Gift Card- $25
Fusion Hydration: Gift Card- $150
Rocket Fizz: Gift card- $50
Acai Republic: Gift Card- $15
Cabrillo Playhouse: Voucher for 2 tickets- $60
Stretch Lab: 1 fifty-minute stretch- $115
Seaside Skincare gift bundle: 40 units Botox, 60 minute facial, skin care products- $1,000
Restore Hyperwellness + Cryotherapy: 2 vouchers for 1 free core service- $100
Juice it Up!: Gift card- $10
Westwind Sailing: 2 persons one hour paddle rental- $50
The VINE Restaurant: Gift card- $40
Pronto Italian Market + Restaurant: Gift Card- $25
Fusion Hydration: Gift Card- $150
Rocket Fizz: Gift card- $50
Acai Republic: Gift Card- $15
Cabrillo Playhouse: Voucher for 2 tickets- $60
Stretch Lab: 1 fifty-minute stretch- $115
Private Culinary Experience
$500
Starting bid
a private in-home gourmet dinner for up to 6 guests. It will be a 5-course dining experience with a semi-limited menu and the option to add a limited number of additional guests beyond the 6.
a private in-home gourmet dinner for up to 6 guests. It will be a 5-course dining experience with a semi-limited menu and the option to add a limited number of additional guests beyond the 6.
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