1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament

The Four-Person Team and Hole Sponsorship package is a fantastic way to not only enjoy the tournament with your team but also to gain extra visibility for your business or organization by sponsoring a hole. Here’s what you get with this option: Four-Person Team: *Entry for a Team of 4: Gather your friends, colleagues, or clients for a fun day of golf in a scramble format. This format is perfect for players of all skill levels, where each player takes a shot, and the best shot is used for the next stroke. *Competition: Teams compete for prizes, including 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, with additional challenges like Longest Drive. *Lunch Provided: Enjoy a pre-game meal and fuel up for a day on the course. *Networking: Meet and connect with other golfers, sponsors, and members of the Rotary Club. Hole Sponsorship: *Business Recognition: Your company’s name or logo will be proudly displayed at one of the 18 holes on the course, giving your brand visibility to all participants. *Support a Cause: Sponsoring a hole shows your commitment to the community and helps raise additional funds for the local charities supported by the Rotary Club of Richlands. *Custom Signage: A professionally designed sign with your business’s details will be placed at your sponsored hole, offering prime exposure to everyone in attendance. This package is the ultimate way to enjoy a full day of golf with your team while making a meaningful contribution to local charities. You'll have fun, connect with other community members, and showcase your business in a prominent way throughout the event.

The Four-Person Team and Hole Sponsorship package is a fantastic way to not only enjoy the tournament with your team but also to gain extra visibility for your business or organization by sponsoring a hole. Here’s what you get with this option: Four-Person Team: *Entry for a Team of 4: Gather your friends, colleagues, or clients for a fun day of golf in a scramble format. This format is perfect for players of all skill levels, where each player takes a shot, and the best shot is used for the next stroke. *Competition: Teams compete for prizes, including 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, with additional challenges like Longest Drive. *Lunch Provided: Enjoy a pre-game meal and fuel up for a day on the course. *Networking: Meet and connect with other golfers, sponsors, and members of the Rotary Club. Hole Sponsorship: *Business Recognition: Your company’s name or logo will be proudly displayed at one of the 18 holes on the course, giving your brand visibility to all participants. *Support a Cause: Sponsoring a hole shows your commitment to the community and helps raise additional funds for the local charities supported by the Rotary Club of Richlands. *Custom Signage: A professionally designed sign with your business’s details will be placed at your sponsored hole, offering prime exposure to everyone in attendance. This package is the ultimate way to enjoy a full day of golf with your team while making a meaningful contribution to local charities. You'll have fun, connect with other community members, and showcase your business in a prominent way throughout the event.

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