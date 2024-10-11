1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament

The Four-Person Team is an opportunity for you and three of your friends, colleagues, or golf enthusiasts to come together and compete in the tournament.
Here’s what the Four-Person Team experience includes:
*Entry Fee: $300 for the entire team
*Lunch Provided: Enjoy a delicious meal before tee-off
*Friendly Competition: Teams will compete for 1st, 2nd,
and 3rd place prizes
*On-Course Challenges: Participate in fun contests like the *Longest Drive competition
*Networking: Meet fellow golfers, sponsors, and Rotary
Club members
*Awards Ceremony: Celebrate the winners and enjoy post-
game camaraderie
The event is a perfect blend of competition and charity, where your team’s participation helps raise funds for local causes supported by the Rotary Club of Richlands. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just enjoy a round with friends, the Four-Person Team format promises a memorable day!
The Four-Person Team is an opportunity for you and three of your friends, colleagues, or golf enthusiasts to come together and compete in the tournament.
Here’s what the Four-Person Team experience includes:
*Entry Fee: $300 for the entire team
*Lunch Provided: Enjoy a delicious meal before tee-off
*Friendly Competition: Teams will compete for 1st, 2nd,
and 3rd place prizes
*On-Course Challenges: Participate in fun contests like the *Longest Drive competition
*Networking: Meet fellow golfers, sponsors, and Rotary
Club members
*Awards Ceremony: Celebrate the winners and enjoy post-
game camaraderie
The event is a perfect blend of competition and charity, where your team’s participation helps raise funds for local causes supported by the Rotary Club of Richlands. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just enjoy a round with friends, the Four-Person Team format promises a memorable day!
Four Person Team and Hole Sponsorship
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
The Four-Person Team and Hole Sponsorship package is a fantastic way to not only enjoy the tournament with your team but also to gain extra visibility for your business or organization by sponsoring a hole. Here’s what you get with this option:
Four-Person Team:
*Entry for a Team of 4: Gather your friends, colleagues, or clients for a fun day of golf in a scramble format. This format is perfect for players of all skill levels, where each player takes a shot, and the best shot is used for the next stroke.
*Competition: Teams compete for prizes, including 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, with additional challenges like Longest Drive.
*Lunch Provided: Enjoy a pre-game meal and fuel up for a day on the course.
*Networking: Meet and connect with other golfers, sponsors, and members of the Rotary Club.
Hole Sponsorship:
*Business Recognition: Your company’s name or logo will be proudly displayed at one of the 18 holes on the course, giving your brand visibility to all participants.
*Support a Cause: Sponsoring a hole shows your commitment to the community and helps raise additional funds for the local charities supported by the Rotary Club of Richlands.
*Custom Signage: A professionally designed sign with your business’s details will be placed at your sponsored hole, offering prime exposure to everyone in attendance.
This package is the ultimate way to enjoy a full day of golf with your team while making a meaningful contribution to local charities. You'll have fun, connect with other community members, and showcase your business in a prominent way throughout the event.
The Four-Person Team and Hole Sponsorship package is a fantastic way to not only enjoy the tournament with your team but also to gain extra visibility for your business or organization by sponsoring a hole. Here’s what you get with this option:
Four-Person Team:
*Entry for a Team of 4: Gather your friends, colleagues, or clients for a fun day of golf in a scramble format. This format is perfect for players of all skill levels, where each player takes a shot, and the best shot is used for the next stroke.
*Competition: Teams compete for prizes, including 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, with additional challenges like Longest Drive.
*Lunch Provided: Enjoy a pre-game meal and fuel up for a day on the course.
*Networking: Meet and connect with other golfers, sponsors, and members of the Rotary Club.
Hole Sponsorship:
*Business Recognition: Your company’s name or logo will be proudly displayed at one of the 18 holes on the course, giving your brand visibility to all participants.
*Support a Cause: Sponsoring a hole shows your commitment to the community and helps raise additional funds for the local charities supported by the Rotary Club of Richlands.
*Custom Signage: A professionally designed sign with your business’s details will be placed at your sponsored hole, offering prime exposure to everyone in attendance.
This package is the ultimate way to enjoy a full day of golf with your team while making a meaningful contribution to local charities. You'll have fun, connect with other community members, and showcase your business in a prominent way throughout the event.
Hole Sponsorship Only
$150
The Hole Sponsorship Only option is a fantastic way for businesses, organizations, or individuals to support the Rotary Club of Richlands' Charity Golf Tournament while gaining valuable exposure. This option allows you to sponsor one (or more) of the 18 holes on the course, providing excellent visibility to all participants throughout the day. Here’s what you’ll get with a hole sponsorship:
Hole Sponsorship Only:
Prime Visibility: Your company’s name, logo, or message will be prominently displayed on a professionally designed sign at one of the 18 holes, ensuring that every golfer sees your brand as they play through the course.
Support a Great Cause: Your sponsorship directly contributes to the success of the event, with all proceeds benefiting local charities supported by the Rotary Club of Richlands. It's a way to give back to the community while showcasing your business.
Multiple Sponsorship Opportunities: You can sponsor more than one hole, increasing your brand's visibility and demonstrating even more support for the cause.
This sponsorship opportunity is perfect for businesses looking to support a charitable cause, connect with the community, and gain exposure at a well-attended event. Even if you can’t participate as a player, your brand will still be represented in a meaningful way!
The Hole Sponsorship Only option is a fantastic way for businesses, organizations, or individuals to support the Rotary Club of Richlands' Charity Golf Tournament while gaining valuable exposure. This option allows you to sponsor one (or more) of the 18 holes on the course, providing excellent visibility to all participants throughout the day. Here’s what you’ll get with a hole sponsorship:
Hole Sponsorship Only:
Prime Visibility: Your company’s name, logo, or message will be prominently displayed on a professionally designed sign at one of the 18 holes, ensuring that every golfer sees your brand as they play through the course.
Support a Great Cause: Your sponsorship directly contributes to the success of the event, with all proceeds benefiting local charities supported by the Rotary Club of Richlands. It's a way to give back to the community while showcasing your business.
Multiple Sponsorship Opportunities: You can sponsor more than one hole, increasing your brand's visibility and demonstrating even more support for the cause.
This sponsorship opportunity is perfect for businesses looking to support a charitable cause, connect with the community, and gain exposure at a well-attended event. Even if you can’t participate as a player, your brand will still be represented in a meaningful way!
Mulligans
$5
A Mulligan is a fun and forgiving option for players in the Rotary Club of Richlands Charity Golf Tournament. It allows a player to redo a shot without penalty, giving them a second chance to improve their position in the game. Here’s how it works:
Mulligan Details:
Cost: $5 per player
Limit: Only one Mulligan can be purchased and used per player during the tournament
How It Works: If a player hits a bad shot, they can use their Mulligan to take another shot from the same spot without any penalties being added to their score.
Why Use a Mulligan?:
Second Chance: It provides players a chance to recover from a less-than-ideal shot, helping to keep their team in the competition.
Fun for All Levels: Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced golfer, a Mulligan can make the game more relaxed and enjoyable.
Supporting the Cause: The purchase of Mulligans also contributes to the fundraising efforts, helping local charities supported by the Rotary Club of Richlands.
Keep in mind that Mulligans can’t be used during certain competitions, like the Longest Drive challenge, but they offer a strategic advantage on regular holes throughout the course!
A Mulligan is a fun and forgiving option for players in the Rotary Club of Richlands Charity Golf Tournament. It allows a player to redo a shot without penalty, giving them a second chance to improve their position in the game. Here’s how it works:
Mulligan Details:
Cost: $5 per player
Limit: Only one Mulligan can be purchased and used per player during the tournament
How It Works: If a player hits a bad shot, they can use their Mulligan to take another shot from the same spot without any penalties being added to their score.
Why Use a Mulligan?:
Second Chance: It provides players a chance to recover from a less-than-ideal shot, helping to keep their team in the competition.
Fun for All Levels: Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced golfer, a Mulligan can make the game more relaxed and enjoyable.
Supporting the Cause: The purchase of Mulligans also contributes to the fundraising efforts, helping local charities supported by the Rotary Club of Richlands.
Keep in mind that Mulligans can’t be used during certain competitions, like the Longest Drive challenge, but they offer a strategic advantage on regular holes throughout the course!
Tee Busters
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
A Tee Buster is an exciting option in the Rotary Club of Richlands Charity Golf Tournament that gives your team a strategic advantage on one hole. It allows your team to move up to a more favorable tee, shortening the distance to the hole and giving you a better chance to make a strong shot.
Tee Buster Details:
Cost: $20 per team
How It Works: For one designated hole during the round, your team can use the Tee Buster to move up to the ladies' tee (or a similarly closer tee box), allowing you to hit from a shorter distance.
Strategic Advantage: By reducing the distance to the hole, the Tee Buster can increase the likelihood of better shots, lower scores, and a potential birdie or even eagle on that hole.
Team Benefit: Since this is a team-based event, all four players will get the benefit of hitting from the closer tee when the Tee Buster is used.
Why Use a Tee Buster?:
Enhance Your Score: It’s a great way to gain an advantage and possibly shave strokes off your team’s score on a challenging hole.
Fun Element: It adds a fun and tactical element to the tournament, making it more exciting for all participants.
Support the Cause: As with Mulligans, purchasing a Tee Buster contributes to the charitable fundraising efforts of the tournament, benefiting local charities supported by the Rotary Club of Richlands.
Tee Busters can’t be used during certain challenges like the Longest Drive competition, but they are a valuable tool on other holes to help your team get ahead!
A Tee Buster is an exciting option in the Rotary Club of Richlands Charity Golf Tournament that gives your team a strategic advantage on one hole. It allows your team to move up to a more favorable tee, shortening the distance to the hole and giving you a better chance to make a strong shot.
Tee Buster Details:
Cost: $20 per team
How It Works: For one designated hole during the round, your team can use the Tee Buster to move up to the ladies' tee (or a similarly closer tee box), allowing you to hit from a shorter distance.
Strategic Advantage: By reducing the distance to the hole, the Tee Buster can increase the likelihood of better shots, lower scores, and a potential birdie or even eagle on that hole.
Team Benefit: Since this is a team-based event, all four players will get the benefit of hitting from the closer tee when the Tee Buster is used.
Why Use a Tee Buster?:
Enhance Your Score: It’s a great way to gain an advantage and possibly shave strokes off your team’s score on a challenging hole.
Fun Element: It adds a fun and tactical element to the tournament, making it more exciting for all participants.
Support the Cause: As with Mulligans, purchasing a Tee Buster contributes to the charitable fundraising efforts of the tournament, benefiting local charities supported by the Rotary Club of Richlands.
Tee Busters can’t be used during certain challenges like the Longest Drive competition, but they are a valuable tool on other holes to help your team get ahead!
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