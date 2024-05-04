Join Hope 4 Humanity for our 2nd Annual Benefit Concert!

This year, we are thrilled to announce our 2nd Annual Benefit Fundraiser Event! Building on the success of last year, we are expanding our initiatives and enhancing our event to make an even greater impact. Alongside our Midtown to Main Street Mission, we are launching our "Giving Hope Reentry Program," offering job training, education opportunities, mental health support, and housing assistance.





Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, dinner, cocktails, and dancing, all for a great cause! Our 2nd Annual Benefit Fundraiser promises an extraordinary night of entertainment and philanthropy.

VIP tickets grant you exclusive benefits, including premier seating, one complimentary cocktail, priority dining, and dessert.

General admission tickets include standard admission, Dinner, non-alcoholic beverage, dessert

This night will be a memorable experience for all attendees.

Whether you're planning a romantic date night or a fun outing with friends, our fundraiser event will be held at JVC Party Rentals (4515 Stone Mountain Hwy, Lilburn, GA 30047) on May 4th, 2024, from 6 pm to 10 pm, is the perfect choice. Purchase your tickets now and join us in making a positive impact in our community!