Dr. Sylvain Doré for Florida Senate's Silent Auction

Best Location in Pinellas County, one block from Sunset Beach, walking distance to beautiful private boardwalk, restaurants, pubs, local brewery, etc. This beach-style compact 4-condo adult-only building sits on relatively higher ground than most. Your peaceful comfy unit is on the ground floor and it has 2BR, 1 Bath + 2 Parking Lots! The kitchen has a fridge, stove, and microwave. There is a front porch and a laundry room that is shared. Relax & Enjoy a promenade on the secluded boardwalk part of the Treasure Island's quiet end! ☮️ 💘 Guest access This beach-style compact 4-condo building sits on relatively higher ground than most. It has 3 owners. Your unit is on the ground floor and it has 2BR and 1 Bath. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, and small microwave (no space for a dishwasher). There is a front porch and a laundry room that is shared. Because these are owner-occupied you may find items such as oars, life jackets, etc. Relax and enjoy the Sunset Beach section of this most beautiful Treasure Island!

Best Location in Pinellas County, one block from Sunset Beach, walking distance to beautiful private boardwalk, restaurants, pubs, local brewery, etc. This beach-style compact 4-condo adult-only building sits on relatively higher ground than most. Your peaceful comfy unit is on the ground floor and it has 2BR, 1 Bath + 2 Parking Lots! The kitchen has a fridge, stove, and microwave. There is a front porch and a laundry room that is shared. Relax & Enjoy a promenade on the secluded boardwalk part of the Treasure Island's quiet end! ☮️ 💘 Guest access This beach-style compact 4-condo building sits on relatively higher ground than most. It has 3 owners. Your unit is on the ground floor and it has 2BR and 1 Bath. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, and small microwave (no space for a dishwasher). There is a front porch and a laundry room that is shared. Because these are owner-occupied you may find items such as oars, life jackets, etc. Relax and enjoy the Sunset Beach section of this most beautiful Treasure Island!

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