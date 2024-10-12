Dr. Sylvain Doré for Florida Senate's Silent Auction
Weekend Getaway in Treasure Island, FL
$700
Starting bid
Best Location in Pinellas County, one block from Sunset Beach, walking distance to beautiful private boardwalk, restaurants, pubs, local brewery, etc. This beach-style compact 4-condo adult-only building sits on relatively higher ground than most. Your peaceful comfy unit is on the ground floor and it has 2BR, 1 Bath + 2 Parking Lots! The kitchen has a fridge, stove, and microwave. There is a front porch and a laundry room that is shared. Relax & Enjoy a promenade on the secluded boardwalk part of the Treasure Island's quiet end! ☮️ 💘
Guest access
This beach-style compact 4-condo building sits on relatively higher ground than most. It has 3 owners. Your unit is on the ground floor and it has 2BR and 1 Bath. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, and small microwave (no space for a dishwasher). There is a front porch and a laundry room that is shared. Because these are owner-occupied you may find items such as oars, life jackets, etc. Relax and enjoy the Sunset Beach section of this most beautiful Treasure Island!
Best Location in Pinellas County, one block from Sunset Beach, walking distance to beautiful private boardwalk, restaurants, pubs, local brewery, etc. This beach-style compact 4-condo adult-only building sits on relatively higher ground than most. Your peaceful comfy unit is on the ground floor and it has 2BR, 1 Bath + 2 Parking Lots! The kitchen has a fridge, stove, and microwave. There is a front porch and a laundry room that is shared. Relax & Enjoy a promenade on the secluded boardwalk part of the Treasure Island's quiet end! ☮️ 💘
Guest access
This beach-style compact 4-condo building sits on relatively higher ground than most. It has 3 owners. Your unit is on the ground floor and it has 2BR and 1 Bath. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, and small microwave (no space for a dishwasher). There is a front porch and a laundry room that is shared. Because these are owner-occupied you may find items such as oars, life jackets, etc. Relax and enjoy the Sunset Beach section of this most beautiful Treasure Island!
Banned Book Bundle
$50
Starting bid
This powerful collection features four books that have been banned in Florida, each tackling important themes of identity, sexuality, and self-discovery. Included are:
1. All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson: A series of personal essays that explore Black queer identity, family, and coming-of-age experiences.
2. Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur: A bestselling collection of poetry and prose about survival, love, trauma, and healing.
Understanding Sexual Identity: A guide for educators and parents, focusing on the development of sexual identity in adolescents.
3. Being Transgender by Robert Rodi and Laura Ross: A comprehensive look at the challenges and lived experiences of the transgender community.
4. Understanding Sexual Identity by Janice E. Rench. A book offering support to LGBT teenagers and answers to questions that many may have about sexual identity.
Bid on this set and take a stand for intellectual freedom, supporting voices that challenge societal norms and broaden our understanding of human experiences.
This powerful collection features four books that have been banned in Florida, each tackling important themes of identity, sexuality, and self-discovery. Included are:
1. All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson: A series of personal essays that explore Black queer identity, family, and coming-of-age experiences.
2. Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur: A bestselling collection of poetry and prose about survival, love, trauma, and healing.
Understanding Sexual Identity: A guide for educators and parents, focusing on the development of sexual identity in adolescents.
3. Being Transgender by Robert Rodi and Laura Ross: A comprehensive look at the challenges and lived experiences of the transgender community.
4. Understanding Sexual Identity by Janice E. Rench. A book offering support to LGBT teenagers and answers to questions that many may have about sexual identity.
Bid on this set and take a stand for intellectual freedom, supporting voices that challenge societal norms and broaden our understanding of human experiences.
Red Wine Bundle #1
$70
Starting bid
This bundle includes:
1. Palacio del Conde Gran Selección (2016): a medium-bodied red wine with ripe red currant, raspberry and generous spice aromas. The palate delivers a smooth, ripe strawberry core, wrapped in spicy vanilla oak
2. J. Opi Malbec (2022): a medium-bodied red wine with enticing aromas of blackberry, cherry and sweet baking spices.
2. Château Le Coin (2022): Ludovic Roussillon’s small-estate, Merlot-based Bordeaux is smooth and packed with earthy plum flavors.
3.
This bundle includes:
1. Palacio del Conde Gran Selección (2016): a medium-bodied red wine with ripe red currant, raspberry and generous spice aromas. The palate delivers a smooth, ripe strawberry core, wrapped in spicy vanilla oak
2. J. Opi Malbec (2022): a medium-bodied red wine with enticing aromas of blackberry, cherry and sweet baking spices.
2. Château Le Coin (2022): Ludovic Roussillon’s small-estate, Merlot-based Bordeaux is smooth and packed with earthy plum flavors.
3.
Red Wine Bundle #2
$50
Starting bid
This wine bundle includes:
1. Scott Kelley Pinot Noir (2022): this silky-smooth favorite from the Pacific Northwest is a masterclass in finesse. You’ll love its iconic flavors – juicy, ripe and rich fruit (like raspberries and cherries) and hum of vanilla and baking spice from its time aging in luxurious French oak barrels.
2. Woodbeidge by Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Aged Red Blend: Flavors of ripe blackberry and blueberry with hints of toasty vanilla oak, cocoa powder and warm cinnamon.
3. The Black Stump Durif Shiraz (2022): In Australia, "beyond the black stump" means you’re really off the beaten path. But remote origins haven’t stopped The Black Stump Durif Shiraz—it’s racked up a stack of golds and other serious acclaim at the most prestigious competitions in the world.
This wine bundle includes:
1. Scott Kelley Pinot Noir (2022): this silky-smooth favorite from the Pacific Northwest is a masterclass in finesse. You’ll love its iconic flavors – juicy, ripe and rich fruit (like raspberries and cherries) and hum of vanilla and baking spice from its time aging in luxurious French oak barrels.
2. Woodbeidge by Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Aged Red Blend: Flavors of ripe blackberry and blueberry with hints of toasty vanilla oak, cocoa powder and warm cinnamon.
3. The Black Stump Durif Shiraz (2022): In Australia, "beyond the black stump" means you’re really off the beaten path. But remote origins haven’t stopped The Black Stump Durif Shiraz—it’s racked up a stack of golds and other serious acclaim at the most prestigious competitions in the world.
Wine bundle #3
$70
Starting bid
This wine bundle includes:
1. Antonio Federici Rosso Roma (2021): Antonio Federici is a full-bodied red with ripe Morello cherry and delicate raspberry aromas. The sumptuous palate has luscious black fruit and cherry flavors, plus hints of warming spice on the long, complex finish.
2. Arabella Sauvignon Blanc (2021): a South African white wine with tropical fruit, white guava, peach and hints of pineapple aromas on the nose. The palate is crisp and fruity with flavours of lemon, butter and vanilla. A well-balanced, full-bodied wine with a long, lingering finish.
3. Bottle Poetry Pinot Noir (2022): Much like a captivating poem, the award-winning Bottle Poetry invites you to discover hidden depths of flavor. It hails from sunny California and offers delicious notes of raspberry and violet, plus a savory nuance.
This wine bundle includes:
1. Antonio Federici Rosso Roma (2021): Antonio Federici is a full-bodied red with ripe Morello cherry and delicate raspberry aromas. The sumptuous palate has luscious black fruit and cherry flavors, plus hints of warming spice on the long, complex finish.
2. Arabella Sauvignon Blanc (2021): a South African white wine with tropical fruit, white guava, peach and hints of pineapple aromas on the nose. The palate is crisp and fruity with flavours of lemon, butter and vanilla. A well-balanced, full-bodied wine with a long, lingering finish.
3. Bottle Poetry Pinot Noir (2022): Much like a captivating poem, the award-winning Bottle Poetry invites you to discover hidden depths of flavor. It hails from sunny California and offers delicious notes of raspberry and violet, plus a savory nuance.
Prosecco bundle
$75
Starting bid
This prosecco bundle includes:
1. Soledoro Prosecco DOC Vino Spumante - Brut: The grapes used for Soledoro Prosecco Spumante were gently processed to obtain its delicate and fruity characteristic of green apple and flowers.
2. Mionetto Prosecco DOC: This savory, mildly rich sparkler follows a theme, from apple blossom scents to ripe apple fruit and tart green apple acidity.
This prosecco bundle includes:
1. Soledoro Prosecco DOC Vino Spumante - Brut: The grapes used for Soledoro Prosecco Spumante were gently processed to obtain its delicate and fruity characteristic of green apple and flowers.
2. Mionetto Prosecco DOC: This savory, mildly rich sparkler follows a theme, from apple blossom scents to ripe apple fruit and tart green apple acidity.
Gift Basket #1
$45
Starting bid
Gift Basket #2
$45
Starting bid
Gift Basket #3
$45
Starting bid
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