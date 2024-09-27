Holiday Farm Photo Shoot Fundraiser

Photo Shoot will be in 10 minute increments with 5 minutes in between appointments. Bring your own camera, phone, or anything that takes pictures! We take all of the pictures for you and help pose you all using the back drop of your choice. Come picture ready and make sure to arrive 5 minutes before your scheduled time! We have two different options for photo backgrounds. Friday evening will be in the front yard and Saturday mornings will be under the barn. Get ready for a fun and fast photo shoot! It will be quick but we are efficient with your time and you’ll leave the farm with beautiful pictures. Here is a link to view available time slots: https://calendly.com/sarah-thesixthdayconnection/10min

Photo Shoot will be in 10 minute increments with 5 minutes in between appointments. Bring your own camera, phone, or anything that takes pictures! We take all of the pictures for you and help pose you all using the back drop of your choice. Come picture ready and make sure to arrive 5 minutes before your scheduled time! We have two different options for photo backgrounds. Friday evening will be in the front yard and Saturday mornings will be under the barn. Get ready for a fun and fast photo shoot! It will be quick but we are efficient with your time and you’ll leave the farm with beautiful pictures. Here is a link to view available time slots: https://calendly.com/sarah-thesixthdayconnection/10min

More details...