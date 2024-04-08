Conversation on a French Film

With Karen Girondel

B1 level

7 week session starting the week of April 8, 2024

Tuesdays - 7 - 8:30 pm



(Class in presence in Portland, exact location TBA by the instructor)





Film transports us to another place, another time and another life; it provides language learners with rich audio-visual context, along with dynamic vocabulary, idiomatic expressions, authentic dialogue, in addition to cultural and historical references. This course will feature presentation of vocabulary and some key grammatical structures which students will practice in the context of the film, as well as open-ended exercises, activities, discussions, and role-playing designed to help improve proficiency. Listening and speaking skills will be emphasized in this class rather than reading and writing. This course is for you if you know some basic French, understand some of what you hear when spoken at normal rate of speed, and want the opportunity to speak in a context that will encourage increased vocabulary and grammatical accuracy without lists of words and tedious written exercises. We will study one film during the 7-week course.







