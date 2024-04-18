Webinar: Internalized PDA & The PDA Safe Circle

Internalized PDA & The PDA Safe Circle

Rabbi Shoshana Meira Friedman





What is internalized PDA? How does it compare to the better known externalized presentation of the disability? How can we support internalized PDA'ers?





Drawing from her lived experiences and professional work, Rabbi Shoshana will help us understand how PDA feels from the inside, and the diverse ways it can look from the outside. In addition, she will introduce us to her model of the PDA Safe Circle. The PDA Safe Circle is a visual model of how it feels to be PDA, and illustrates how both internalized and externalized PDA'ers can expand their zone of comfort using the strengths of their neurotype.



