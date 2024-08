Ate1Six Food Truck will provide 90 meals for LU Extension students at $15 per student.





1. Brisket Sandwich, Fries, and Drink.

2. Pulled Pork Sandwich, Fries and Drink.

3. Turkey Sandwich, Fries and Drink.

4. Ate1Six Burger, Fries and Drink.

5. Smoked Hotdog, Fries and Drink.

6. Veggie Burger, Fries and Drink.