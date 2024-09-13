CERWIS of Masjid Ash-Shaheed

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CERWIS of Masjid Ash-Shaheed

About this event

CERWIS RETREAT 2024 - "Cultivating Our Legacy Through Community Life".

6053 Two Notch Rd

Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070

Adult Full: 6 meals and 2 nights lodging
$220
Lodge - Linen and towel provided. (two to a room) or Cottage - Bring your own linen and towel. (4 to a room, 8 to a cottage using bottom bunks)
Youth (Ages 13-17) Full: 6 meals and 2 nights lodging
$175
Lodge - Linen and towel provided. (two to a room) or Cottage - Bring your own linen and towel. (4 to a room, 8 to a cottage using bottom bunks)
Adult Saturday (one-night lodging/4 meals)
$180
Lodge - Linen and towel provided. (two to a room) or Cottage - Bring your own linen and towel. (4 to a room, 8 to a cottage using bottom bunks)
Youth (Ages 13-17) Saturday (one-night lodging/4 meals)
$165
Lodge - Linen and towel provided. (two to a room) or Cottage - Bring your own linen and towel. (4 to a room, 8 to a cottage using bottom bunks)
Adult Saturday Day only (no lodging and three meals)
$100
No lodging
Youth (13-17) Saturday Day only (no lodging and three meals)
$80
No lodging
Adult Full: 6 meals and no lodging
$170
No lodging is provided at this rate. Sisters who desire hotel accommodations can make them directly at hotels located near Camp Kinard.
Youth (Ages 13-17) Full: 6 meals and no lodging
$145
No lodging is provided at this rate. Sisters who desire hotel accommodations can make them directly at hotels located near Camp Kinard.
Vendor
$60
First Come! First Reserved! Vendors must register for the retreat before a table can be reserved. The cost is $60 for 1 table. A tablecloth is provided, however, feel free to bring one of your choice. We are limited to 7 vendors.
CERWIS RETREAT Shirt Sizes 12-18
$30
Blue with white letters
CERWIS RETREAT Shirt Sizes 20-42
$35
Blue with white letters
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