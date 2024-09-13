CERWIS RETREAT 2024 - "Cultivating Our Legacy Through Community Life".

Lodge - Linen and towel provided. (two to a room)
or
Cottage - Bring your own linen and towel. (4 to a room, 8 to a cottage using bottom bunks)
Lodge - Linen and towel provided. (two to a room)
or
Cottage - Bring your own linen and towel. (4 to a room, 8 to a cottage using bottom bunks)
Adult Saturday Day only (no lodging and three meals)
$100
No lodging
No lodging
Youth (13-17) Saturday Day only (no lodging and three meals)
$80
No lodging
No lodging
Adult Full: 6 meals and no lodging
$170
No lodging is provided at this rate. Sisters who desire hotel accommodations can make them directly at hotels located near Camp Kinard.
No lodging is provided at this rate. Sisters who desire hotel accommodations can make them directly at hotels located near Camp Kinard.
Youth (Ages 13-17) Full: 6 meals and no lodging
$145
No lodging is provided at this rate. Sisters who desire hotel accommodations can make them directly at hotels located near Camp Kinard.
No lodging is provided at this rate. Sisters who desire hotel accommodations can make them directly at hotels located near Camp Kinard.
Vendor
$60
First Come! First Reserved! Vendors must register for the retreat before a table can be reserved. The cost is $60 for 1 table. A tablecloth is provided, however, feel free to bring one of your choice. We are limited to 7 vendors.
First Come! First Reserved! Vendors must register for the retreat before a table can be reserved. The cost is $60 for 1 table. A tablecloth is provided, however, feel free to bring one of your choice. We are limited to 7 vendors.
CERWIS RETREAT Shirt Sizes 12-18
$30
Blue with white letters
Blue with white letters
CERWIS RETREAT Shirt Sizes 20-42
$35
Blue with white letters
Blue with white letters
Add a donation for CERWIS of Masjid Ash-Shaheed
$
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