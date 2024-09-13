CERWIS RETREAT 2024 - "Cultivating Our Legacy Through Community Life".

First Come! First Reserved! Vendors must register for the retreat before a table can be reserved. The cost is $60 for 1 table. A tablecloth is provided, however, feel free to bring one of your choice. We are limited to 7 vendors.

First Come! First Reserved! Vendors must register for the retreat before a table can be reserved. The cost is $60 for 1 table. A tablecloth is provided, however, feel free to bring one of your choice. We are limited to 7 vendors.

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