New Life Ministries Partners 2024

ACTS: GHS, Part 1-Nine Gifts HS.
Includes: Access to website Live-streaming, GHS Course Library, 1 GHS 70pg Manual printed or PDF download.
ACTS: GHS, Part 1-Nine Gifts HS.
Includes: Access to website Live-streaming, GHS Course Library, 1 GHS 70pg Manual printed or PDF download.
Spousal Enrollment Fee
$20
No expiration
Married couples should purchase 1 general student enrollment and 1 spousal enrollment.
Married couples should purchase 1 general student enrollment and 1 spousal enrollment.
Partners
$10
No expiration
This option is available for 1-time donations or for monthly donations.
Students or Partners would be able to apply for future Mission/Ministry Trips as announced.
Blessings to you!
[$10 is a suggested amount. Please adjust to your preference.]
This option is available for 1-time donations or for monthly donations.
Students or Partners would be able to apply for future Mission/Ministry Trips as announced.
Blessings to you!
[$10 is a suggested amount. Please adjust to your preference.]
Add a donation for New Life Ministries Inc
$
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