New Life Ministries Partners 2024

This option is available for 1-time donations or for monthly donations. Students or Partners would be able to apply for future Mission/Ministry Trips as announced. Blessings to you! [$10 is a suggested amount. Please adjust to your preference.]

This option is available for 1-time donations or for monthly donations. Students or Partners would be able to apply for future Mission/Ministry Trips as announced. Blessings to you! [$10 is a suggested amount. Please adjust to your preference.]

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