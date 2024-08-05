New Life Ministries Inc

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New Life Ministries Inc

About the memberships

New Life Ministries Partners 2024

Students
$50

No expiration

ACTS: GHS, Part 1-Nine Gifts HS. Includes: Access to website Live-streaming, GHS Course Library, 1 GHS 70pg Manual printed or PDF download.
Spousal Enrollment Fee
$20

No expiration

Married couples should purchase 1 general student enrollment and 1 spousal enrollment.
Partners
$10

No expiration

This option is available for 1-time donations or for monthly donations. Students or Partners would be able to apply for future Mission/Ministry Trips as announced. Blessings to you! [$10 is a suggested amount. Please adjust to your preference.]
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!