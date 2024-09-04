Sneakers & Cocktails 2024

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Premier Branding at Event with logo inclusion on glassware & cocktail napkins Logo Placement on Step & Repeat Logo Inclusion on Pics from Photobooth Mention in Press Release & Distribution Recognition during the event Logo inclusion on Event Brite page 8 VIP Tickets to Event
Logo Placement on Step & Repeat Logo Inclusion on Pics from Photobooth Logo on Raffle Tickets Mention in Press Release & Distribution Recognition during the event Logo inclusion on Event Brite page 6 VIP Tickets to Event
Mention in Press Release & Distribution Recognition during the event Logo inclusion on Event Brite page 4 VIP Tickets to Event
Mention in Press Release & Distribution Recognition during the event 2 VIP Tickets to Event
Unlimited wine & signature cocktail Heavy hors d’ourves Reserved seating Premium signature gift
Unlimited wine & signature cocktail Heavy hors d’ourves Signature gift
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