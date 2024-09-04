Caris Sports Foundation Inc

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Caris Sports Foundation Inc

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Sneakers & Cocktails 2024

1601 N 7th Ave #532

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Sneakerhead Title Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Premier Branding at Event with logo inclusion on glassware & cocktail napkins Logo Placement on Step & Repeat Logo Inclusion on Pics from Photobooth Mention in Press Release & Distribution Recognition during the event Logo inclusion on Event Brite page 8 VIP Tickets to Event

Jump Man Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Logo Placement on Step & Repeat Logo Inclusion on Pics from Photobooth Logo on Raffle Tickets Mention in Press Release & Distribution Recognition during the event Logo inclusion on Event Brite page 6 VIP Tickets to Event

Kicks Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Mention in Press Release & Distribution Recognition during the event Logo inclusion on Event Brite page 4 VIP Tickets to Event

She’s Got Game Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Mention in Press Release & Distribution Recognition during the event 2 VIP Tickets to Event

VIP Ticket
$250

Unlimited wine & signature cocktail Heavy hors d’ourves Reserved seating Premium signature gift

General Admission Ticket
$150

Unlimited wine & signature cocktail Heavy hors d’ourves Signature gift

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