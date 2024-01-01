Alliance Peacemaking (Level 1) Online Training





This new online Alliance Peacemaking Training (level 1) is designed to help you and your church leadership become acquainted with the biblical model of conflict resolution and terminology. Sessions will run each evening April 3, 4 & 5 from 6PM-8PM via Zoom and participants will need to be on each night to complete the training. Space is limited.





This is open to everyone; however, we encourage all those in church leadership to attend. It will be interactive and allow participants to learn and apply the key principles using case studies showing you ways to resolve conflict in a God-honoring way.



