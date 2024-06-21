Pink Party 2024 Sponsorship Opportunities

8 VIP Tickets, Reserved VIP Table of 8, 30-minute Hosted VIP Cocktail Hour, 16 Beverage Tickets, Private Table Service, Full Page Program Recognition, Online Recognition (social media & promotions), Event Website, Yearlong Recognition on website. **Please note that upon check-out the Zeffy platform will add a user donation, you may click on the donation box to adjust.
8 VIP Tickets, Reserved VIP Table of 8, 30-minute Hosted VIP Cocktail Hour, 16 Beverage Tickets, Private Table Service, Full Page Program Recognition, Online Recognition (social media & promotions), Event Website, Yearlong Recognition on website. **Please note that upon check-out the Zeffy platform will add a user donation, you may click on the donation box to adjust.
Hot Pink
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 VIP Tickets, 30-minute Hosted VIP Cocktail Hour, 8 Beverage Tickets, 1/2 Page Program Recognition, Online Recognition (social media & promotions) **Please note that upon check-out the Zeffy platform will add a user donation, you may click on the donation box to adjust.
4 VIP Tickets, 30-minute Hosted VIP Cocktail Hour, 8 Beverage Tickets, 1/2 Page Program Recognition, Online Recognition (social media & promotions) **Please note that upon check-out the Zeffy platform will add a user donation, you may click on the donation box to adjust.
Fuchsia
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
3 Tickets, 6 Beverage Tickets, 1/4 Page Program Recognition, Online Recognition (social media & promotions) **Please note that upon check-out the Zeffy platform will add a user donation, you may click on the donation box to adjust.
3 Tickets, 6 Beverage Tickets, 1/4 Page Program Recognition, Online Recognition (social media & promotions) **Please note that upon check-out the Zeffy platform will add a user donation, you may click on the donation box to adjust.
Rose
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 Ticket, 4 Beverage Tickets, Name Recognition, Online Recognition (social media & promotions) **Please note that upon check-out the Zeffy platform will add a user donation, you may click on the donation box to adjust.
2 Ticket, 4 Beverage Tickets, Name Recognition, Online Recognition (social media & promotions) **Please note that upon check-out the Zeffy platform will add a user donation, you may click on the donation box to adjust.
General Admission Ticket
$90
Additional Ticket: This will give you a general admission ticket. General admission includes two free beverage tickets. **Please note that upon check-out the Zeffy platform will add a user donation, you may click on the donation box to adjust.
Additional Ticket: This will give you a general admission ticket. General admission includes two free beverage tickets. **Please note that upon check-out the Zeffy platform will add a user donation, you may click on the donation box to adjust.
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