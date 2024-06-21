Pink Party 2024 Sponsorship Opportunities

8 VIP Tickets, Reserved VIP Table of 8, 30-minute Hosted VIP Cocktail Hour, 16 Beverage Tickets, Private Table Service, Full Page Program Recognition, Online Recognition (social media & promotions), Event Website, Yearlong Recognition on website. **Please note that upon check-out the Zeffy platform will add a user donation, you may click on the donation box to adjust.

8 VIP Tickets, Reserved VIP Table of 8, 30-minute Hosted VIP Cocktail Hour, 16 Beverage Tickets, Private Table Service, Full Page Program Recognition, Online Recognition (social media & promotions), Event Website, Yearlong Recognition on website. **Please note that upon check-out the Zeffy platform will add a user donation, you may click on the donation box to adjust.

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