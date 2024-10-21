REGISTRATION IS CLOSED, BUT YOU CAN REGISTER ON-SITE THE MORNING OF THE RACE BETWEEN 6:45 AND 7:45 - THANK YOU!

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About this event
Registration between Dec. 12, 2024 through Jan. 3, 2025 per person is $30 per person.
This ticket is for those signing up on the morning of the race.
This option is only for sponsors of the race that selected a package that includes race participants. Each race participant will need to answer the additional questions including each person's emergency contact person and their contact information.
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