WATCP Graduate Scholarship Fund Silent Auction

Item #1: 1 Free Bark Box- Digital Gift Certificate
$15
Starting bid
Donated by the team at BARK! This gift certificate is good for a 1-month digital gift certificate, which does not expire. This certificate is valid on both our Classic BarkBox with plush toys, OR on our Super Chewer box, which mainly features natural rubber and hard nylon toys, and there will be no fluff in these boxes. Each box contains: 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and 1 awesome surprise item!
BARK! Obsessed with making pups and their parents happy!
www.barkbox.com
Donated by the team at BARK! This gift certificate is good for a 1-month digital gift certificate, which does not expire. This certificate is valid on both our Classic BarkBox with plush toys, OR on our Super Chewer box, which mainly features natural rubber and hard nylon toys, and there will be no fluff in these boxes. Each box contains: 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and 1 awesome surprise item!
BARK! Obsessed with making pups and their parents happy!
www.barkbox.com
Item #2: Road America Tickets
$50
Starting bid
Donated by Road America- Elkhart Lake!
Two Full Event Tickets to the Cheese Capital Cup Featuring Trans Am Speed Tour June 27th-29th, 2025!
The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions and high-speed excitement to thousands of spectators each year. In addition to being a major attraction during public race weekends, Road America offers group event programs, the Briggs & Stratton Motorplex for karting and Supermoto club racing, and the Road America Motorcycle and Advanced Driving Schools.
https://www.roadamerica.com/cheese-capital-cup-featuring-trans-am-speedtour
Donated by Road America- Elkhart Lake!
Two Full Event Tickets to the Cheese Capital Cup Featuring Trans Am Speed Tour June 27th-29th, 2025!
The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions and high-speed excitement to thousands of spectators each year. In addition to being a major attraction during public race weekends, Road America offers group event programs, the Briggs & Stratton Motorplex for karting and Supermoto club racing, and the Road America Motorcycle and Advanced Driving Schools.
https://www.roadamerica.com/cheese-capital-cup-featuring-trans-am-speedtour
Item #3: Scentsy Gift Basket
$75
Starting bid
Donated by Crystal Richards, Scentsy Consultant
For the dedicated Scentsy Lover!
This bundle includes:
Every Moment Matters Scentsy Warmer
Golden Snitch Scentsy Buddy Clip
Luna Hand Soap
Scarlet Sunflower Bathroom Cleaner
Cozy Cardigan 2lb Soak
Dahlia Darling Fragrance Flower with Cozy Cardigan Oil
Luna Body Wash
Very Vanilla Room Spray
Luna Hand Cream
Wax Bars in Cherry Clove Chutney, Berry Tart, Cinnamon Pinecones, Ode to Opulence, and Coconut Lemongrass
Luna Car Bar
Provence Lavendar Scent Pak
Scent Circles in Luck of the Rainbow, Salted Caramel Toffee, and Make Me Snicker(doodle)
Unscented Expanding Sponge
Wax samples in Jammy Time, Clean Breeze, Just Breathe, Coconut Lemongrass, Aloe Water & Cucumber, Blue Grotto, Hundred Acre Wood, Wizarding World: Harry Potter, Angel, and Stitch
2 Washer Whiff Samples in Fluffy Fleece
2 Laundry Liquid Samples in Fluffy Fleece
Plus a free tote bag!
crystalleann3913.scentsy.us
[email protected]
608-487-7457
Donated by Crystal Richards, Scentsy Consultant
For the dedicated Scentsy Lover!
This bundle includes:
Every Moment Matters Scentsy Warmer
Golden Snitch Scentsy Buddy Clip
Luna Hand Soap
Scarlet Sunflower Bathroom Cleaner
Cozy Cardigan 2lb Soak
Dahlia Darling Fragrance Flower with Cozy Cardigan Oil
Luna Body Wash
Very Vanilla Room Spray
Luna Hand Cream
Wax Bars in Cherry Clove Chutney, Berry Tart, Cinnamon Pinecones, Ode to Opulence, and Coconut Lemongrass
Luna Car Bar
Provence Lavendar Scent Pak
Scent Circles in Luck of the Rainbow, Salted Caramel Toffee, and Make Me Snicker(doodle)
Unscented Expanding Sponge
Wax samples in Jammy Time, Clean Breeze, Just Breathe, Coconut Lemongrass, Aloe Water & Cucumber, Blue Grotto, Hundred Acre Wood, Wizarding World: Harry Potter, Angel, and Stitch
2 Washer Whiff Samples in Fluffy Fleece
2 Laundry Liquid Samples in Fluffy Fleece
Plus a free tote bag!
crystalleann3913.scentsy.us
[email protected]
608-487-7457
Item #4: Harney and Sons Fine Teas Bundle
$40
Starting bid
Fine Teas Bundle (300 Count!) from Harney and Sons!
Includes: 50 foil wrapped Chamomile tea bags, 50 foil wrapped Decaf Ceylon (Decaf Orange Pekoe) tea bags, 50 foil wrapped Decaf Earl Grey tea bags, 50 foil wrapped English Breakfast tea bags, 50 foil wrapped Hot Cinnamon Spice tea bags, 50 foil wrapped Japanese Sencha teabags.
Harney & Sons Fine Teas sources and blends only the finest teas from around the world. Today Michael and Paul Harney continue to embrace both tradition and innovation, the cornerstones of the company founded by their father, John Harney, in 1983.From its humble beginnings to today’s international reputation, Harney & Sons has stayed true to its simple promise to deliver customers the finest quality tea possible. As the third generation of Harneys continues to carry out that mission, including educating tea lovers about fascinating tea traditions and types of tea found around the world, Harney & Sons customers are discovering their own passion for tea through the products and experiences we offer.
www.Harney.com
Harney & Sons Fine Teas
5723 Route 22,
Millerton, NY 12546
Fine Teas Bundle (300 Count!) from Harney and Sons!
Includes: 50 foil wrapped Chamomile tea bags, 50 foil wrapped Decaf Ceylon (Decaf Orange Pekoe) tea bags, 50 foil wrapped Decaf Earl Grey tea bags, 50 foil wrapped English Breakfast tea bags, 50 foil wrapped Hot Cinnamon Spice tea bags, 50 foil wrapped Japanese Sencha teabags.
Harney & Sons Fine Teas sources and blends only the finest teas from around the world. Today Michael and Paul Harney continue to embrace both tradition and innovation, the cornerstones of the company founded by their father, John Harney, in 1983.From its humble beginnings to today’s international reputation, Harney & Sons has stayed true to its simple promise to deliver customers the finest quality tea possible. As the third generation of Harneys continues to carry out that mission, including educating tea lovers about fascinating tea traditions and types of tea found around the world, Harney & Sons customers are discovering their own passion for tea through the products and experiences we offer.
www.Harney.com
Harney & Sons Fine Teas
5723 Route 22,
Millerton, NY 12546
Item #5: Polymer Clay Crafting Bundle
$30
Starting bid
Donation by Artist Layl McDill, Clay Squared to Infinity-Minneapolis, MN
Includes: 1 Build Your Own Polymer Clay Turtle Silly Milly Kit, 1 Build Your Own Polymer Clay Imaginary Animal Kit, 1 Bag of Spacer Beads, 1 Bag of Stretchy Cord, 1 Small Polymer Clay cane- Lovely Llama, 4 Large Polymer Clay Canes: Service Dog, Giraffe, Blue Dragon, Swedish Horse
Just slice, bake, and create!
Layl McDill is a sculpture artist who specializes in millefiori canework using polymer clay. She has been working in polymer clay since 1993 when she started adding it to her mixed media sculptures and quilts. Now she creates Silly Millies (slice and bake millefiori canes) and uses them to make whimsical sculptures of all sizes. Look for her and her art at an art festival near you, take a class, or visit her in the Clay Squared to Infinity studio and showroom. Her work may also be purchased online.
https://laylmcdill.com
Clay Squared to Infinity also specializes in handmade tile for your bathroom, kitchen, or fireplace renovation project!
https://claysquared.com
Clay Squared to Infinity
2505 Howard St NE Ste A
Minneapolis MN 55418
612-781-6409
Donation by Artist Layl McDill, Clay Squared to Infinity-Minneapolis, MN
Includes: 1 Build Your Own Polymer Clay Turtle Silly Milly Kit, 1 Build Your Own Polymer Clay Imaginary Animal Kit, 1 Bag of Spacer Beads, 1 Bag of Stretchy Cord, 1 Small Polymer Clay cane- Lovely Llama, 4 Large Polymer Clay Canes: Service Dog, Giraffe, Blue Dragon, Swedish Horse
Just slice, bake, and create!
Layl McDill is a sculpture artist who specializes in millefiori canework using polymer clay. She has been working in polymer clay since 1993 when she started adding it to her mixed media sculptures and quilts. Now she creates Silly Millies (slice and bake millefiori canes) and uses them to make whimsical sculptures of all sizes. Look for her and her art at an art festival near you, take a class, or visit her in the Clay Squared to Infinity studio and showroom. Her work may also be purchased online.
https://laylmcdill.com
Clay Squared to Infinity also specializes in handmade tile for your bathroom, kitchen, or fireplace renovation project!
https://claysquared.com
Clay Squared to Infinity
2505 Howard St NE Ste A
Minneapolis MN 55418
612-781-6409
Item #6: Crime Junkie/Audiochuck Pack
$55
Starting bid
Crime Junkie and Audiochuck are back again! This bundle includes a 2XL T-shirt stating "You Never Really Know Anyone Ever", a Crime Junkie Notebook and Pen, an Autographed Copy of Ashley Flowers' book All Good People Here, and stickers from their offshoot spooky podcast, Full Body Chills!
www.crimejunkiepodcast.com
Crime Junkie and Audiochuck are back again! This bundle includes a 2XL T-shirt stating "You Never Really Know Anyone Ever", a Crime Junkie Notebook and Pen, an Autographed Copy of Ashley Flowers' book All Good People Here, and stickers from their offshoot spooky podcast, Full Body Chills!
www.crimejunkiepodcast.com
Item #7: Fun Fur Pets Doggie Basket
$35
Starting bid
Lovingly Donated by FunFurPets out of LaCrosse WI, this basket includes a cushy bed for your furry friend, several plushie play toys, and a free 2-night stay in a Modern Suite!
www.funfurpets.com
Lovingly Donated by FunFurPets out of LaCrosse WI, this basket includes a cushy bed for your furry friend, several plushie play toys, and a free 2-night stay in a Modern Suite!
www.funfurpets.com
Item #8: Autographed Psych Talking Bobbleheads!
$65
Starting bid
COMING SOON: Donated by All Rise Ambassador Dule Hill and his Psych Costar James Roday!
Calling all Psych fans!!! These bobbleheads are not only autographed by Dule (Burton Guster) and James (Shawn Spencer), they also talk! The box is also signed by both actors, as well as Timothy Omundson (Detective Carlton Lassiter) and Maggie Lawson (Detective Juliet O'Hara)!
Dule Hill is an ambassador for All Rise and has previously appeared on Jeopardy, competing and donating his winnings to the All Rise Organization. He is a big supporter of Treatment Courts nationwide!
COMING SOON: Donated by All Rise Ambassador Dule Hill and his Psych Costar James Roday!
Calling all Psych fans!!! These bobbleheads are not only autographed by Dule (Burton Guster) and James (Shawn Spencer), they also talk! The box is also signed by both actors, as well as Timothy Omundson (Detective Carlton Lassiter) and Maggie Lawson (Detective Juliet O'Hara)!
Dule Hill is an ambassador for All Rise and has previously appeared on Jeopardy, competing and donating his winnings to the All Rise Organization. He is a big supporter of Treatment Courts nationwide!
Item #9 Kinder's Seasonings Basket
$35
Starting bid
Donation from Kinder's Seasonings
Obsessed with Flavor for over 75 Years!
11 different seasonings included: Red Jalapeno Garlic (4.3 oz), Woodfired Garlic (6oz), Buttery Steakhouse (5.5oz), Lemon Pepper (6.25oz), The Blend (6.25oz), Hickory Molasses (5 oz), Buttery Poultry Blend (5oz), Caramelized Onion Butter (6.2oz), Garlic and Herb (5.5oz), The Steak Blend (6.2oz), Blackened (4.2oz).
At Kinder’s we are obsessed with quality and flavor. We believe that flavorful food brings out the best in life. We handcraft our seasonings, rubs, sauces and marinades with premium quality ingredients that turn regular meals into flavorful experiences. And we hope you love our flavors as much as we do.
www.kinders.com
Donation from Kinder's Seasonings
Obsessed with Flavor for over 75 Years!
11 different seasonings included: Red Jalapeno Garlic (4.3 oz), Woodfired Garlic (6oz), Buttery Steakhouse (5.5oz), Lemon Pepper (6.25oz), The Blend (6.25oz), Hickory Molasses (5 oz), Buttery Poultry Blend (5oz), Caramelized Onion Butter (6.2oz), Garlic and Herb (5.5oz), The Steak Blend (6.2oz), Blackened (4.2oz).
At Kinder’s we are obsessed with quality and flavor. We believe that flavorful food brings out the best in life. We handcraft our seasonings, rubs, sauces and marinades with premium quality ingredients that turn regular meals into flavorful experiences. And we hope you love our flavors as much as we do.
www.kinders.com
Item #10: $25.00 Old Sugar Distillery Gift Certificate
$5
Starting bid
$25.00 Gift Certificate from Old Sugar Distillery- Madison WI.
Old Sugar Distillery was founded in 2010 by University of Wisconsin graduate Nathan Greenawalt on a shoestring budget and a leap of faith. His first challenge was getting the still. Nathan knew exactly what he wanted and found someone to fabricate it for him, Colonel Wilson of Alma, Arkansas. The problem lay in retrieving the large, heavy still from Wilson’s place at the end of a long, rutted and potholed driveway deep in the Ozark mountains. But, Nathan persevered and with the use of winches, ropes, hard work and a borrowed truck and trailer both he and the still finally made it safely to Madison.
$25.00 Gift Certificate from Old Sugar Distillery- Madison WI.
Old Sugar Distillery was founded in 2010 by University of Wisconsin graduate Nathan Greenawalt on a shoestring budget and a leap of faith. His first challenge was getting the still. Nathan knew exactly what he wanted and found someone to fabricate it for him, Colonel Wilson of Alma, Arkansas. The problem lay in retrieving the large, heavy still from Wilson’s place at the end of a long, rutted and potholed driveway deep in the Ozark mountains. But, Nathan persevered and with the use of winches, ropes, hard work and a borrowed truck and trailer both he and the still finally made it safely to Madison.
Item #11: $25.00 Old Sugar Distillery Gift Certificate
$5
Starting bid
$25.00 Gift Certificate from Old Sugar Distillery- Madison WI.
Old Sugar Distillery was founded in 2010 by University of Wisconsin graduate Nathan Greenawalt on a shoestring budget and a leap of faith. His first challenge was getting the still. Nathan knew exactly what he wanted and found someone to fabricate it for him, Colonel Wilson of Alma, Arkansas. The problem lay in retrieving the large, heavy still from Wilson’s place at the end of a long, rutted and potholed driveway deep in the Ozark mountains. But, Nathan persevered and with the use of winches, ropes, hard work and a borrowed truck and trailer both he and the still finally made it safely to Madison.
$25.00 Gift Certificate from Old Sugar Distillery- Madison WI.
Old Sugar Distillery was founded in 2010 by University of Wisconsin graduate Nathan Greenawalt on a shoestring budget and a leap of faith. His first challenge was getting the still. Nathan knew exactly what he wanted and found someone to fabricate it for him, Colonel Wilson of Alma, Arkansas. The problem lay in retrieving the large, heavy still from Wilson’s place at the end of a long, rutted and potholed driveway deep in the Ozark mountains. But, Nathan persevered and with the use of winches, ropes, hard work and a borrowed truck and trailer both he and the still finally made it safely to Madison.
Item #12: Soap Opera Gift Basket
$25
Starting bid
Basket from The Soap Opera, 319 State St Madison WI
Includes:
1 Bergamot Scented Cheese Soap
1 Natural Vanilla Lip Balm
1 Wooden Soap Dish
1 Body Lotion
1 Food and Leg Cooling Lotion
Sticker
Rubber Duck
www.thesoapopera.com
Serving You Natural and Luxury Bath and Grooming Products Since 1972
At The Soap Opera, you will find the best possible service and widest possible choice for bath and grooming products. Your order is shipped quickly, all products are of the highest quality, and we offer discounts for bulk purchases. Create your own custom scent or purchase a beautifully wrapped gift for someone else!
The options are endless!
Basket from The Soap Opera, 319 State St Madison WI
Includes:
1 Bergamot Scented Cheese Soap
1 Natural Vanilla Lip Balm
1 Wooden Soap Dish
1 Body Lotion
1 Food and Leg Cooling Lotion
Sticker
Rubber Duck
www.thesoapopera.com
Serving You Natural and Luxury Bath and Grooming Products Since 1972
At The Soap Opera, you will find the best possible service and widest possible choice for bath and grooming products. Your order is shipped quickly, all products are of the highest quality, and we offer discounts for bulk purchases. Create your own custom scent or purchase a beautifully wrapped gift for someone else!
The options are endless!
Item #13: Children's Basket #1- Activity Basket
$30
Starting bid
Children's Activity Basket Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Includes: Crayola Washable Markers, 6 Classic Card Games, "This Little Piggy" Book, "10 Hidden Heroes" Book, First Words Activity Pad, Skillmatics "I Can Write"
Children's Activity Basket Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Includes: Crayola Washable Markers, 6 Classic Card Games, "This Little Piggy" Book, "10 Hidden Heroes" Book, First Words Activity Pad, Skillmatics "I Can Write"
Item #14: Children's Basket #2- Melrose Basket
$20
Starting bid
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Melrose Basket includes: Melrose Squishmallow, 2 Large 3-Book Little Golden Book Stories, Wizard of Oz Pop Up Book, Little Red Riding Hood Pop Up Book, Jack and the Bean Stalk book
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Melrose Basket includes: Melrose Squishmallow, 2 Large 3-Book Little Golden Book Stories, Wizard of Oz Pop Up Book, Little Red Riding Hood Pop Up Book, Jack and the Bean Stalk book
Item #15: Comfort Basket #1
$25
Starting bid
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Comfort Basket includes: Cozy Plus Wrap, Hands in Healing Remedies Book, Resisting Happiness Book, Blue Light Screen Protection Glasses
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Comfort Basket includes: Cozy Plus Wrap, Hands in Healing Remedies Book, Resisting Happiness Book, Blue Light Screen Protection Glasses
Item #16: Children's Basket #3-Winnie the Pooh
$15
Starting bid
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Winnie the Pooh Basket includes: Disney Edition of Memory Game, Stuffed Winnie the Pooh, Stuffed Kanga and Roo, 4 Winnie the Pooh Books, Giving Genie Book, Loving Princess Book
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Winnie the Pooh Basket includes: Disney Edition of Memory Game, Stuffed Winnie the Pooh, Stuffed Kanga and Roo, 4 Winnie the Pooh Books, Giving Genie Book, Loving Princess Book
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Spookie Squishmallow Basket includes: Paige the Jack-O-Lantern, Wade the Bat, Spookie Pookie Book, 2 reusable sticker books
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Spookie Squishmallow Basket includes: Paige the Jack-O-Lantern, Wade the Bat, Spookie Pookie Book, 2 reusable sticker books
Item #19: Bailey's Run Vineyard Basket
$40
Starting bid
Donation Basket from Baileys Run Vineyard, New Glarus WI. This gift basket has 1 bottle of wine, 1 logoed wine glass, 1 coupon for a Neapolitan pizza and 1 coupon for a WI Old-Fashioned from our sister distillery.
Bailey’s Run, where our motto is “Where Wine Goes to Have Fun!”
Nestled in the scenic rolling hills of New Glarus, we are open 7 days a week, year-round! We feature Live Music every weekend Friday through Sunday and when you pair that with amazing hand-crafted Wisconsin wines and Neapolitan-style pizza you definietly have the perfect pairing!
Husband and wife team, Todd & Janet planted our first 1,500 vines in 2015 at their home vineyard just outside of New Glarus. They then planted another 1,500 the following year bringing our total vine count to 3,000. At that time we had 5 varietals: La Crescent, Petite Pearl, Leon Millot, Marquette and Frontenac.
In 2017, they purchased the property where our expansive winery now sits. They planted Edelweiss, Frontenac, and Itasca increasing our varietals and number of vines.
www.baileysrunvineyard.com
Donation Basket from Baileys Run Vineyard, New Glarus WI. This gift basket has 1 bottle of wine, 1 logoed wine glass, 1 coupon for a Neapolitan pizza and 1 coupon for a WI Old-Fashioned from our sister distillery.
Bailey’s Run, where our motto is “Where Wine Goes to Have Fun!”
Nestled in the scenic rolling hills of New Glarus, we are open 7 days a week, year-round! We feature Live Music every weekend Friday through Sunday and when you pair that with amazing hand-crafted Wisconsin wines and Neapolitan-style pizza you definietly have the perfect pairing!
Husband and wife team, Todd & Janet planted our first 1,500 vines in 2015 at their home vineyard just outside of New Glarus. They then planted another 1,500 the following year bringing our total vine count to 3,000. At that time we had 5 varietals: La Crescent, Petite Pearl, Leon Millot, Marquette and Frontenac.
In 2017, they purchased the property where our expansive winery now sits. They planted Edelweiss, Frontenac, and Itasca increasing our varietals and number of vines.
www.baileysrunvineyard.com
Item #20: 45th Parallel Vodka Plus Distillery Tour/Tasting
$75
Starting bid
Donated by 45th Parallel Distillery in New Richmond, WI, this basket includes a donation of one bottle of 45th Parallel Vodka plus a Tour & Tasting certificate for a group of up to eight people. The 45th Parallel Vodka is their first and namesake product, and is a martini grade vodka made from 100% locally sourced corn.
45th Parallel Distillery is a full service contract production facility offering bulk production and private label bottled spirits. They craft whiskey, aged spirits, vodka, gin, other infused spirits, liqueurs, rum, brandy, and more. In 2007, 45th Parallel became one of only 50 Craft Distilleries in the United States. Dedicated to traditional slow, small batch, they have grown to 2 locations and an event center.
www.45thparalleldistillery.com
Donated by 45th Parallel Distillery in New Richmond, WI, this basket includes a donation of one bottle of 45th Parallel Vodka plus a Tour & Tasting certificate for a group of up to eight people. The 45th Parallel Vodka is their first and namesake product, and is a martini grade vodka made from 100% locally sourced corn.
45th Parallel Distillery is a full service contract production facility offering bulk production and private label bottled spirits. They craft whiskey, aged spirits, vodka, gin, other infused spirits, liqueurs, rum, brandy, and more. In 2007, 45th Parallel became one of only 50 Craft Distilleries in the United States. Dedicated to traditional slow, small batch, they have grown to 2 locations and an event center.
www.45thparalleldistillery.com
Item #21: Kendra Scott Blair Gold Butterfly Necklace
$45
Starting bid
lair Gold Butterfly Necklace in White Crystal donated by Kendra Scott Jewelry
This beautiful necklace is 14k Gold over brass, with a 19" chain. The stones are white CZ.
Through the use of natural materials, including genuine
stone and shell, Kendra Scott creates quality, affordable luxury products that make fashion and its trends truly accessible. Their products are thoughtfully crafted in our Austin, Texas studio, pushing the boundaries of design
and innovation while staying true to their principles: color, shape, material, and value. "We exist to do good in the world. A portion of our annual sales directly supports women and youth in the areas of health & wellness, education, and entrepreneurship."
www.kendrascott.com
lair Gold Butterfly Necklace in White Crystal donated by Kendra Scott Jewelry
This beautiful necklace is 14k Gold over brass, with a 19" chain. The stones are white CZ.
Through the use of natural materials, including genuine
stone and shell, Kendra Scott creates quality, affordable luxury products that make fashion and its trends truly accessible. Their products are thoughtfully crafted in our Austin, Texas studio, pushing the boundaries of design
and innovation while staying true to their principles: color, shape, material, and value. "We exist to do good in the world. A portion of our annual sales directly supports women and youth in the areas of health & wellness, education, and entrepreneurship."
www.kendrascott.com
Item #22 Children's Basket 6- Noe Squishmallow
$20
Starting bid
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Noe Squishmallow basket includes: Extra Large Noe Squishmallow, 5 Minute Fairytales Book
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Noe Squishmallow basket includes: Extra Large Noe Squishmallow, 5 Minute Fairytales Book
Item #23 Children's Basket 7-Polar Bear Basket
$30
Starting bid
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Polar Bear Basket includes: Extra Large stuffed Polar Bear, Washable Markers, 2 Thomas and Friends Books (Blue Train, Green Train and A Crack in the Track), Goodnight Goodnight Construction Site Book, Curious George Goes Fishing Book, Doggies, Little Blue Truck Leads the Way Book, Going to Bed Book
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Polar Bear Basket includes: Extra Large stuffed Polar Bear, Washable Markers, 2 Thomas and Friends Books (Blue Train, Green Train and A Crack in the Track), Goodnight Goodnight Construction Site Book, Curious George Goes Fishing Book, Doggies, Little Blue Truck Leads the Way Book, Going to Bed Book
Item #24 Children's Basket 8- Kya and Kaelea Basket
$30
Starting bid
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Kya and Kaelea Basket includes: Kya Squishmallow, Kaelea Squishmallow, Large snail squishmallow, Large book of Fairy Tales
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Kya and Kaelea Basket includes: Kya Squishmallow, Kaelea Squishmallow, Large snail squishmallow, Large book of Fairy Tales
Item #25 Children's Basket 9- Basket of Books
$30
Starting bid
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Basket of Books includes: Thank You God For Mommy book, Thank You God For Daddy book, I Love You More book, Noah's Ark book, Little Book of Prayers book, Peter Rabbit book, 2 mini stuffed bunnies, 1 stuffed lion
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Basket of Books includes: Thank You God For Mommy book, Thank You God For Daddy book, I Love You More book, Noah's Ark book, Little Book of Prayers book, Peter Rabbit book, 2 mini stuffed bunnies, 1 stuffed lion
Item #26 Children's Basket 10- Big Fish
$30
Starting bid
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Includes: Washable Markers, "Big Fish, Little Fish" Book, "Hooray For Fish" Book, "I Don't Want to Take a Bath" Book, Mini Fish Beanie Baby
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Includes: Washable Markers, "Big Fish, Little Fish" Book, "Hooray For Fish" Book, "I Don't Want to Take a Bath" Book, Mini Fish Beanie Baby
Item #27 Old School Basket
$50
Starting bid
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Old School Basket includes: MAD book- 50 Year Collection, Stone Face tissue box cover, tin of espresso
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Old School Basket includes: MAD book- 50 Year Collection, Stone Face tissue box cover, tin of espresso
Item #28: Spa Day With Mary Kay Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
Spa Day With Mary Kay gift basket donated by Peggy Schoenfeld, Independent Mary Kay Beauty Consultant.
Includes: Bio Cellulose Mask, Charcoal Mask, Hydrating Lotion, 2-in-1 Body Wash And Shave Gel, Pedicure Set, Thinking of Love Eau de Parfum, Mary Kay Branded Beach Towel
An iconic brand isn’t built in a day. For more than 60 years, Mary Kay Inc. has empowered women while changing the world of business. Below are just a few landmark moments from decades of visionary work.
https://www.marykay.com/pschoenfeld/
Spa Day With Mary Kay gift basket donated by Peggy Schoenfeld, Independent Mary Kay Beauty Consultant.
Includes: Bio Cellulose Mask, Charcoal Mask, Hydrating Lotion, 2-in-1 Body Wash And Shave Gel, Pedicure Set, Thinking of Love Eau de Parfum, Mary Kay Branded Beach Towel
An iconic brand isn’t built in a day. For more than 60 years, Mary Kay Inc. has empowered women while changing the world of business. Below are just a few landmark moments from decades of visionary work.
https://www.marykay.com/pschoenfeld/
Item #29: 1924 Custom Soapery Basket
$30
Starting bid
Gift Basket donated by 1924 Custom Soapery out of Sparta, WI!
Basket Includes: 1 Bar Sandalwood Soap, 1 Bar McIntosh Apple Soap, 1 Bar Capri Limoncello Soap, 1 Small piece of Arizona Breeze Soap, 1 Citrus Burst Lip Lotion, 1 Cactus Blossom Room and Laundry Spray, 1 Lux Body Oil, 1 Energize Shampoo Bar, 1 Refresh Conditioner Bar.
1924 CUSTOM SOAPERY is a Wisconsin-owned, small-batch soaping business driven by the love of chemistry, art, and soft skin. We have worked hard experimenting and testing dozens of recipes to create our own custom recipe that brings out all the qualities we love about handmade, cold-process soap. When you use our soap, you get a total sensorial experience. Each bar is a wonderfully smelling piece of art that lathers bountifully and leaves your skin feeling clean and refreshed. Our soaps combine only the purest, natural oils, including skin-loving coconut and olive oils. We aim to have as small of an impact on the environment with our product packaging as possible by restricting the use of plastics.
www.shop1924.com
Gift Basket donated by 1924 Custom Soapery out of Sparta, WI!
Basket Includes: 1 Bar Sandalwood Soap, 1 Bar McIntosh Apple Soap, 1 Bar Capri Limoncello Soap, 1 Small piece of Arizona Breeze Soap, 1 Citrus Burst Lip Lotion, 1 Cactus Blossom Room and Laundry Spray, 1 Lux Body Oil, 1 Energize Shampoo Bar, 1 Refresh Conditioner Bar.
1924 CUSTOM SOAPERY is a Wisconsin-owned, small-batch soaping business driven by the love of chemistry, art, and soft skin. We have worked hard experimenting and testing dozens of recipes to create our own custom recipe that brings out all the qualities we love about handmade, cold-process soap. When you use our soap, you get a total sensorial experience. Each bar is a wonderfully smelling piece of art that lathers bountifully and leaves your skin feeling clean and refreshed. Our soaps combine only the purest, natural oils, including skin-loving coconut and olive oils. We aim to have as small of an impact on the environment with our product packaging as possible by restricting the use of plastics.
www.shop1924.com
Item #30: "Sunset" Kumiko Japanese Wall Art by Philip Ankney
$75
Starting bid
Donated by Philip Ankney from With The Trees Design Build, Milwaukee WI
www.withthetreesdesign.com
"Sunset"
Kumiko is an ancient form of Japanese woodworking that produces intricate lattices without the use of nails or glue. The wood is carefully chiseled to exact, interlocking angles, and then precisely fits together. Used as doors, walls, dividers, boxes, decoration, wall art, and lights. This piece is hand made Kumiko wall art depicting a sunset. Made with over 50 hand dyed pieces of purple heart, cedar, and maple strips precisely cut and press fit together. It's 9" x 18" in size.
With The Trees specializes in furniture, built-ins, and interior remodeling – especially those projects that require outside-of-the-box approaches. “Design-build” is an approach to building that integrates design into the same process, involving the client along the way. Whether a bathroom remodel or a walnut desk, we start by getting to know you: What do you care about? How do you live? What do you need from the project? How is it supposed to make you feel? From there, we’ll begin a collaborative design process that will inform the rest of our work together. Clients are updated throughout the process, including follow-up after project completion. I am committed to using sustainable practices wherever possible, including local wood sourcing, sustainable materials, low-waste practices, and supporting energy-efficient build-outs.
–Philip Ankney, owner
Donated by Philip Ankney from With The Trees Design Build, Milwaukee WI
www.withthetreesdesign.com
"Sunset"
Kumiko is an ancient form of Japanese woodworking that produces intricate lattices without the use of nails or glue. The wood is carefully chiseled to exact, interlocking angles, and then precisely fits together. Used as doors, walls, dividers, boxes, decoration, wall art, and lights. This piece is hand made Kumiko wall art depicting a sunset. Made with over 50 hand dyed pieces of purple heart, cedar, and maple strips precisely cut and press fit together. It's 9" x 18" in size.
With The Trees specializes in furniture, built-ins, and interior remodeling – especially those projects that require outside-of-the-box approaches. “Design-build” is an approach to building that integrates design into the same process, involving the client along the way. Whether a bathroom remodel or a walnut desk, we start by getting to know you: What do you care about? How do you live? What do you need from the project? How is it supposed to make you feel? From there, we’ll begin a collaborative design process that will inform the rest of our work together. Clients are updated throughout the process, including follow-up after project completion. I am committed to using sustainable practices wherever possible, including local wood sourcing, sustainable materials, low-waste practices, and supporting energy-efficient build-outs.
–Philip Ankney, owner
Item #31: 2 Autographed Albums by Charlie Berens
$35
Starting bid
From comedian, author, and journalist Charlie Berens, personally autographed albums! OPE!
Berens & Greuel: Dive Bar Dinner
Berens & Greuel: Unthawed
You may know him as the host of Wisconsin's Manitowoc Minute! He also hosts several podcasts and is starring in his own comedy tour: The Good Old Fashioned Tour!
www.charlieberens.com
From comedian, author, and journalist Charlie Berens, personally autographed albums! OPE!
Berens & Greuel: Dive Bar Dinner
Berens & Greuel: Unthawed
You may know him as the host of Wisconsin's Manitowoc Minute! He also hosts several podcasts and is starring in his own comedy tour: The Good Old Fashioned Tour!
www.charlieberens.com
Item #32: Festival Foods "Wisco Basket"
$75
Starting bid
Donation from Festival Foods!
"Wisco Package" Includes: Yelich Nike MLB Brew Crew Jersey (Men's XL), Milwaukee Bucks T-shirt (Women's M), Wisconsin Badgers Umbrella, Festival Foods Tote.
From positively impacting communities to ensuring quality products to providing an exceptional experience, we’ve fueled a culture of excellence for more than 75 years.
At Festival Foods, our customers are our guests. With family at our core, we aim to give each and every guest the personal attention and support we would expect from our own families. We go above and beyond to ensure we’re meeting expectations held by our guests. It all boils down to our Boomerang Principle:
Every business decision we make is based on the question, “Will it bring the customer back?”
www.festfoods.com
Donation from Festival Foods!
"Wisco Package" Includes: Yelich Nike MLB Brew Crew Jersey (Men's XL), Milwaukee Bucks T-shirt (Women's M), Wisconsin Badgers Umbrella, Festival Foods Tote.
From positively impacting communities to ensuring quality products to providing an exceptional experience, we’ve fueled a culture of excellence for more than 75 years.
At Festival Foods, our customers are our guests. With family at our core, we aim to give each and every guest the personal attention and support we would expect from our own families. We go above and beyond to ensure we’re meeting expectations held by our guests. It all boils down to our Boomerang Principle:
Every business decision we make is based on the question, “Will it bring the customer back?”
www.festfoods.com
Item #33- $50 Gift Card
$5
Starting bid
Donation from Outlets at the Dells
$50 Gift Card valid at any of the stores located in the Outlet Mall just blocks from the Kalahari!
https://www.outletsatthedells.com
Donation from Outlets at the Dells
$50 Gift Card valid at any of the stores located in the Outlet Mall just blocks from the Kalahari!
https://www.outletsatthedells.com
Item #34: ReLAX Wisco Basket
$20
Starting bid
Donation by ReLAX Wisco
At ReLAX Wisco, we believe that relaxation is key in combating the stress that can manifest negatively in our physical bodies.
There is nothing better than a little bit of self care to help calm and regulate the nervous system.
Since 2012, she has been creating a wide variety of small batch bath & body products, formulating each of our recipes utilizing raw natural ingredients with the intent of encouraging relaxation.
https://www.relaxwisco.com
Donation by ReLAX Wisco
At ReLAX Wisco, we believe that relaxation is key in combating the stress that can manifest negatively in our physical bodies.
There is nothing better than a little bit of self care to help calm and regulate the nervous system.
Since 2012, she has been creating a wide variety of small batch bath & body products, formulating each of our recipes utilizing raw natural ingredients with the intent of encouraging relaxation.
https://www.relaxwisco.com
Item #35: Picnic Bundle
$10
Starting bid
Donated by Mayo Clinic LaCrosse/Sparta
This picnic gift set donated by Mayo Clinic includes a cooler backpack, water bottle, lunch container, picnic blanket, and a frisbee! Valued at $30.00.
www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org
Donated by Mayo Clinic LaCrosse/Sparta
This picnic gift set donated by Mayo Clinic includes a cooler backpack, water bottle, lunch container, picnic blanket, and a frisbee! Valued at $30.00.
www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org
Item #36: Wandering Sheep Beard & Body Care Women's Set
$10
Starting bid
Donation from Wandering Sheep Beard Care
Women's Set Includes: 1.35oz Wandering Sheep Butter in Amber Rose, Lip Butter in Blueberry Cheesecake, Lip Butter in Peppermint, Lip Butter in Coffee
With a push from a few friends that I had made my balm for we are here today. Sourcing local beeswax from Cashton WI, and Hemp Flower from Holmen WI. If I could get coconut oil from WI I would. Other ingredients in the balm include Willies Beeswax, organic unrefined coconut oil, vitamin E, Essential oils and eco-friendly biodegradable paperboard tube.
The tube was uniquely decided upon because of its unique ability to apply the perfect amount of balm to your beard with no waxy mess on your hands. Think glue stick… not Gorilla… and just paint it on. Then massage down to the skin, then use a comb and or brush to finish. You should be good for hold and scent all day long. If not The “Chubby” or sampler size rides perfectly in your pocket or cup holder without melting (even in the hot hot sun).
So grab a Chubby and put that balm all up in your beard to smell great and stop the resting itch face you are walking around with!!!!
https://www.wanderingsheepbeardcare.com/our-story
Donation from Wandering Sheep Beard Care
Women's Set Includes: 1.35oz Wandering Sheep Butter in Amber Rose, Lip Butter in Blueberry Cheesecake, Lip Butter in Peppermint, Lip Butter in Coffee
With a push from a few friends that I had made my balm for we are here today. Sourcing local beeswax from Cashton WI, and Hemp Flower from Holmen WI. If I could get coconut oil from WI I would. Other ingredients in the balm include Willies Beeswax, organic unrefined coconut oil, vitamin E, Essential oils and eco-friendly biodegradable paperboard tube.
The tube was uniquely decided upon because of its unique ability to apply the perfect amount of balm to your beard with no waxy mess on your hands. Think glue stick… not Gorilla… and just paint it on. Then massage down to the skin, then use a comb and or brush to finish. You should be good for hold and scent all day long. If not The “Chubby” or sampler size rides perfectly in your pocket or cup holder without melting (even in the hot hot sun).
So grab a Chubby and put that balm all up in your beard to smell great and stop the resting itch face you are walking around with!!!!
https://www.wanderingsheepbeardcare.com/our-story
Item #37: Beyond Veils by Maria Gherke
$55
Starting bid
Artwork from Live Love Maria- Milwaukee, WI
Title: Beyond Veils
Description: Sometimes, a person's greatness is hidden. What beauty could we uncover beyond the veils?
How fitting is this to describe those suffering through the disease of addiction or mental health disorders???
Maria Gehrke is a multi-talented visual artist originally from Germany but has lived in Milwaukee, WI, USA, with my husband, child, and two dogs for almost 18 years.
Maria creates art as a sacred anchor, helping visionaries stay connected to their purpose, energy, and expansion. She weaves mindfulness, transformation, visual storytelling, and individual and collective dreams into tangible form.
https://livelovemaria.com
Artwork from Live Love Maria- Milwaukee, WI
Title: Beyond Veils
Description: Sometimes, a person's greatness is hidden. What beauty could we uncover beyond the veils?
How fitting is this to describe those suffering through the disease of addiction or mental health disorders???
Maria Gehrke is a multi-talented visual artist originally from Germany but has lived in Milwaukee, WI, USA, with my husband, child, and two dogs for almost 18 years.
Maria creates art as a sacred anchor, helping visionaries stay connected to their purpose, energy, and expansion. She weaves mindfulness, transformation, visual storytelling, and individual and collective dreams into tangible form.
https://livelovemaria.com
Item #38: Green Bay Packers Donation
$75
Starting bid
Donation from the Green Bay Packers!
Donated by Green Bay Packers Give Back! #packersgiveback
Original signatures were obtained from all players and the coaching staff at the beginning of the 2024 regular season. The original signatures were then transferred to the football. A card included with the football details all those whose signatures are on the football.
www.packers.com
Donation from the Green Bay Packers!
Donated by Green Bay Packers Give Back! #packersgiveback
Original signatures were obtained from all players and the coaching staff at the beginning of the 2024 regular season. The original signatures were then transferred to the football. A card included with the football details all those whose signatures are on the football.
www.packers.com
Item #39: "Sand Storm" Necklace by Joan North, Silversmith
$75
Starting bid
Custom Necklace from Joan North, Silversmith- Steven's Point, WI
This original piece by Joan is named Sandstorm, and is a cloudy jasper on a textured sterling silver backplate. The cord is a sturdy 16" leather cording. All pieces are hand soldered by Joan herself!
Joan loves designing jewelry especially silversmithing, which is her second career. After a lifetime of work in higher education, culminating as Dean of the College of Professional Studies at University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point, she eased into the art world in 2000. She is now a full-time fine jewelry artist trying to make a business out of this bubbling passion!
www.joannorthdesigns.com
Custom Necklace from Joan North, Silversmith- Steven's Point, WI
This original piece by Joan is named Sandstorm, and is a cloudy jasper on a textured sterling silver backplate. The cord is a sturdy 16" leather cording. All pieces are hand soldered by Joan herself!
Joan loves designing jewelry especially silversmithing, which is her second career. After a lifetime of work in higher education, culminating as Dean of the College of Professional Studies at University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point, she eased into the art world in 2000. She is now a full-time fine jewelry artist trying to make a business out of this bubbling passion!
www.joannorthdesigns.com
Item #40 Photography by MB Squared Photography
$25
Starting bid
Donation of Original Photography from MB Squared Photography, Michael Burmesch- Milwaukee, WI
This beautiful print features 9 original photos from around Wisconsin. Which locations do you recognize?!?!? The print measures 12.5" x 12.5" and can be framed.
Michael Burmesch (Mb Squared Photography) is a Local Bay View, Milwaukee resident and traveling Milwaukee, WI, and Greater Wisconsin iPhone photographer. Michael's subjects include architecture, florals, local points of interest, landmarks, abstracts, and landscapes. Michael’s colorful work is available for purchase at maker’s markets, in galleries, and at local businesses throughout Wisconsin.
@MBSquaredPhoto on Facebook
@MbSquaredPhotography on Instagram
www.mbsquaredphotography.square.site
Donation of Original Photography from MB Squared Photography, Michael Burmesch- Milwaukee, WI
This beautiful print features 9 original photos from around Wisconsin. Which locations do you recognize?!?!? The print measures 12.5" x 12.5" and can be framed.
Michael Burmesch (Mb Squared Photography) is a Local Bay View, Milwaukee resident and traveling Milwaukee, WI, and Greater Wisconsin iPhone photographer. Michael's subjects include architecture, florals, local points of interest, landmarks, abstracts, and landscapes. Michael’s colorful work is available for purchase at maker’s markets, in galleries, and at local businesses throughout Wisconsin.
@MBSquaredPhoto on Facebook
@MbSquaredPhotography on Instagram
www.mbsquaredphotography.square.site
Item #41: Jirik Family Farms Basket
$15
Starting bid
Donated by Jirik Family Farms of Kilkenny, MN!
8oz Apple Syrup
12oz Pure Wild Flower Honey
16oz Pure Organic Maple Syrup
8oz Pure Bourbon Aged Maple Syrup
We are a small farm 12 miles west of Faribault on the shores of the Shields Lake. We grow organic grains, raise cattle, bees, harvest maple syrup and fish in Alaska. If you are looking for high-quality products at a reasonable price and want to purchase local safe products we can help you out. We guarantee satisfaction on any of the items we sell and you can view our farm and see our operation at any time. We directly market almost all that we produce and sell the majority at Farmers Markets in Minneapolis and the surrounding areas. You can call, text, email if you have any questions about our products or if would like to place an order. We will be at various pop-up markets including Faribault, Edina, Minneapolis, and St Paul if we are able. Check out our Facebook page or the "where to find us" for the most updated information on where were are selling our products. We do our best to answer any questions, fill orders and make your purchases as rewarding as possible. We value you as our customer and return customers are what keeps us going.
www.jirikfamilyfarm.com
16012 Camp Winona Trail Kilkenny MN 56052
Donated by Jirik Family Farms of Kilkenny, MN!
8oz Apple Syrup
12oz Pure Wild Flower Honey
16oz Pure Organic Maple Syrup
8oz Pure Bourbon Aged Maple Syrup
We are a small farm 12 miles west of Faribault on the shores of the Shields Lake. We grow organic grains, raise cattle, bees, harvest maple syrup and fish in Alaska. If you are looking for high-quality products at a reasonable price and want to purchase local safe products we can help you out. We guarantee satisfaction on any of the items we sell and you can view our farm and see our operation at any time. We directly market almost all that we produce and sell the majority at Farmers Markets in Minneapolis and the surrounding areas. You can call, text, email if you have any questions about our products or if would like to place an order. We will be at various pop-up markets including Faribault, Edina, Minneapolis, and St Paul if we are able. Check out our Facebook page or the "where to find us" for the most updated information on where were are selling our products. We do our best to answer any questions, fill orders and make your purchases as rewarding as possible. We value you as our customer and return customers are what keeps us going.
www.jirikfamilyfarm.com
16012 Camp Winona Trail Kilkenny MN 56052
Item #42: Necklace and Bracelet Set from GLDN
$75
Starting bid
COMING SOON: Donated by GLDN Jewelry
Beautifully named "Midnight Blossoms", this set was delicately crafted by GLDN Jewelry.
Necklace: made of gold vermeil, adjustable length 17"-19"
Bracelet: made of gold vermeil, adjustable length 6.25"-7.25"
"Bashful blooms unfold in the stillness of night—the crown jewels of the poet’s garden. Cast a quiet spell with this ethereal necklace, featuring midnight blossom charms organically placed along our sparkliest chain (but fixed in place so they won’t slide around)! Whimsigoth girlies, this one’s for you."
What makes us GLDN? We make it personal.
Because that's what jewelry should be. Customize a timeless piece with initials, names, dates, and symbols- or anything you want to hold close- and our makers will bring it to life in your preferred metal and size. The result? A meaningful piece you'll cherish for a lifetime.
- Chrissy, GLDN Founder, CEO & Head Designer
www.GLDN.com
COMING SOON: Donated by GLDN Jewelry
Beautifully named "Midnight Blossoms", this set was delicately crafted by GLDN Jewelry.
Necklace: made of gold vermeil, adjustable length 17"-19"
Bracelet: made of gold vermeil, adjustable length 6.25"-7.25"
"Bashful blooms unfold in the stillness of night—the crown jewels of the poet’s garden. Cast a quiet spell with this ethereal necklace, featuring midnight blossom charms organically placed along our sparkliest chain (but fixed in place so they won’t slide around)! Whimsigoth girlies, this one’s for you."
What makes us GLDN? We make it personal.
Because that's what jewelry should be. Customize a timeless piece with initials, names, dates, and symbols- or anything you want to hold close- and our makers will bring it to life in your preferred metal and size. The result? A meaningful piece you'll cherish for a lifetime.
- Chrissy, GLDN Founder, CEO & Head Designer
www.GLDN.com
Item #43: Overnight Stay and Tom Foolery's Passes
$100
Starting bid
Donated by our Statewide Conference Vendor, the Kalahari Resort!
1 Free Night Stay in a Double Queen Sofa Bed Room (which includes Waterpark Admission) for up to 4 guests PLUS 4 passes to Tom Foolery's Adventure Park!
Experience the thrill of Kalahari in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, where every moment is a celebration of fun, family, and unforgettable memories. With 202,000 square feet of waterpark fun, dining options for every craving, and endless entertainment at every turn, the ultimate adventure awaits.
Tom Foolery's Adventure Park is 100,000 square feet of family fun and excitement with an unprecedented array of indoor attractions and activities! When it's time to dry off or you just want to up the thrill level, this adventure park has just what you need.
Donated by our Statewide Conference Vendor, the Kalahari Resort!
1 Free Night Stay in a Double Queen Sofa Bed Room (which includes Waterpark Admission) for up to 4 guests PLUS 4 passes to Tom Foolery's Adventure Park!
Experience the thrill of Kalahari in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, where every moment is a celebration of fun, family, and unforgettable memories. With 202,000 square feet of waterpark fun, dining options for every craving, and endless entertainment at every turn, the ultimate adventure awaits.
Tom Foolery's Adventure Park is 100,000 square feet of family fun and excitement with an unprecedented array of indoor attractions and activities! When it's time to dry off or you just want to up the thrill level, this adventure park has just what you need.
Item #44: Wandering Sheep Beard & Body Care Men's Set
$10
Starting bid
Donation from Wandering Sheep Beard Care
Men's Set Includes: 1.35oz Wandering Sheep Butter in Cedarwood Lavender Musk, 1.35oz Wandering Sheep Butter in Viking, 1.5oz Beard Shampoo Bar in Peppermint Eucalyptus.
"With a push from a few friends that I had made my balm for we are here today. Sourcing local beeswax from Cashton WI, and Hemp Flower from Holmen WI. If I could get coconut oil from WI I would. Other ingredients in the balm include Willies Beeswax, organic unrefined coconut oil, vitamin E, Essential oils and eco-friendly biodegradable paperboard tube.
The tube was uniquely decided upon because of its unique ability to apply the perfect amount of balm to your beard with no waxy mess on your hands. Think glue stick… not Gorilla… and just paint it on. Then massage down to the skin, then use a comb and or brush to finish. You should be good for hold and scent all day long. If not The “Chubby” or sampler size rides perfectly in your pocket or cup holder without melting (even in the hot hot sun).
So grab a Chubby and put that balm all up in your beard to smell great and stop the resting itch face you are walking around with!!!!" -
https://www.wanderingsheepbeardcare.com/our-story
Donation from Wandering Sheep Beard Care
Men's Set Includes: 1.35oz Wandering Sheep Butter in Cedarwood Lavender Musk, 1.35oz Wandering Sheep Butter in Viking, 1.5oz Beard Shampoo Bar in Peppermint Eucalyptus.
"With a push from a few friends that I had made my balm for we are here today. Sourcing local beeswax from Cashton WI, and Hemp Flower from Holmen WI. If I could get coconut oil from WI I would. Other ingredients in the balm include Willies Beeswax, organic unrefined coconut oil, vitamin E, Essential oils and eco-friendly biodegradable paperboard tube.
The tube was uniquely decided upon because of its unique ability to apply the perfect amount of balm to your beard with no waxy mess on your hands. Think glue stick… not Gorilla… and just paint it on. Then massage down to the skin, then use a comb and or brush to finish. You should be good for hold and scent all day long. If not The “Chubby” or sampler size rides perfectly in your pocket or cup holder without melting (even in the hot hot sun).
So grab a Chubby and put that balm all up in your beard to smell great and stop the resting itch face you are walking around with!!!!" -
https://www.wanderingsheepbeardcare.com/our-story
Item #45: Fire Dept Coffee Set
$20
Starting bid
Donation from Fire Dept. Coffee and WATCP President-Elect Amanda Parlow
This set includes 1 Bag of Fire Dept Coffee Medium Roast, 1 Bag Fire Dept Coffee Skull Crushing Instant Espresso, 1 Bag Fire Dept Coffee Black Cherry Bourbon Ground Coffee, 1 Fire Hydrant Mug signed by Fire Dept Coffee Personnel, and $15 in Fire Dept Coffee Gift Cards!
Fire Department Coffee is more than just a coffee company — we’re a community united by a shared passion for great coffee and a mission to serve our communities. As a veteran-owned business certified by NaVOBA (National Veteran-Owned Business Association) and NVBDC (National Veteran Business Development Council), we take pride in delivering great-tasting coffee that fuels our mission to give back to sick and injured firefighters.
Inspired by the vital role that coffee plays in helping firefighters stay alert and energized through long shifts, Fire Dept. Coffee was founded in 2016. Founder and CEO Luke Schneider is a retired firefighter/paramedic and a U.S. Navy veteran who teamed up with firefighter/paramedic Jason Patton who is also a full-time firefighter and VP for Fire Department Coffee.
Along with providing a growing selection of incredible coffee — including our proprietary Spirit Infused Coffee since 2016 — Fire Dept. Coffee also supports our fellow firefighters in need through the Fire Department Coffee Charitable Foundation by giving back to those who have become sick or injured while on the job.
www.firedeptcoffee.com
Donation from Fire Dept. Coffee and WATCP President-Elect Amanda Parlow
This set includes 1 Bag of Fire Dept Coffee Medium Roast, 1 Bag Fire Dept Coffee Skull Crushing Instant Espresso, 1 Bag Fire Dept Coffee Black Cherry Bourbon Ground Coffee, 1 Fire Hydrant Mug signed by Fire Dept Coffee Personnel, and $15 in Fire Dept Coffee Gift Cards!
Fire Department Coffee is more than just a coffee company — we’re a community united by a shared passion for great coffee and a mission to serve our communities. As a veteran-owned business certified by NaVOBA (National Veteran-Owned Business Association) and NVBDC (National Veteran Business Development Council), we take pride in delivering great-tasting coffee that fuels our mission to give back to sick and injured firefighters.
Inspired by the vital role that coffee plays in helping firefighters stay alert and energized through long shifts, Fire Dept. Coffee was founded in 2016. Founder and CEO Luke Schneider is a retired firefighter/paramedic and a U.S. Navy veteran who teamed up with firefighter/paramedic Jason Patton who is also a full-time firefighter and VP for Fire Department Coffee.
Along with providing a growing selection of incredible coffee — including our proprietary Spirit Infused Coffee since 2016 — Fire Dept. Coffee also supports our fellow firefighters in need through the Fire Department Coffee Charitable Foundation by giving back to those who have become sick or injured while on the job.
www.firedeptcoffee.com
Item #46: Twisted Path Distillery Bundle
$55
Starting bid
Donated by Twisted Path Distillery, Milwaukee WI
Includes: 1 Bottle of Twisted Bloody Vodka, made by Twisted Path Distillery, and Passes for up to 4 people for Tour and Tasting experience!
Twisted Path was founded by distiller Brian Sammons in 2013. But distilling isn’t Brian’s first career. After college, he worked in intelligence in Washington D.C. First with the Department of Defense, then the Central Intelligence Agency, where he worked in counterterrorism and counterintelligence operations. He then went to law school, where he met his (now) wife Laura. They decided to start a family in Milwaukee, rather than return to the CIA life. After working as a criminal prosecutor, then a private attorney, they decided to chase the dream - Brian left the practice of law to turn a hobby into a career, and they built Twisted Path Distillery.
Our name “Twisted Path” is a reference to the concept of life as a path, and our belief that everyone should find their own path, without concern about what other people do or think.
It’s about being true to yourself, being authentic.
www.twistedpathdistillery.com
2018 S 1st St
Milwaukee WI 53207
Donated by Twisted Path Distillery, Milwaukee WI
Includes: 1 Bottle of Twisted Bloody Vodka, made by Twisted Path Distillery, and Passes for up to 4 people for Tour and Tasting experience!
Twisted Path was founded by distiller Brian Sammons in 2013. But distilling isn’t Brian’s first career. After college, he worked in intelligence in Washington D.C. First with the Department of Defense, then the Central Intelligence Agency, where he worked in counterterrorism and counterintelligence operations. He then went to law school, where he met his (now) wife Laura. They decided to start a family in Milwaukee, rather than return to the CIA life. After working as a criminal prosecutor, then a private attorney, they decided to chase the dream - Brian left the practice of law to turn a hobby into a career, and they built Twisted Path Distillery.
Our name “Twisted Path” is a reference to the concept of life as a path, and our belief that everyone should find their own path, without concern about what other people do or think.
It’s about being true to yourself, being authentic.
www.twistedpathdistillery.com
2018 S 1st St
Milwaukee WI 53207
Item #47: Noah's Ark Waterpark Tickets
$45
Starting bid
2 General Admission Tickets, Valid May 24-September 1, 2025 Donated by Noah's Ark Waterpark-Wisconsin Dells!
You haven’t done the Dells until you’ve spent a day at Noah’s Ark, named Best Outdoor Waterpark in Newsweek Magazine’s 2024 Reader’s Choice Awards. With over 70 acres of attractions, this all-American summer experience has plenty of fun for everyone in your family. Drop into the most extreme water slides, or flop into a relaxing pool or lazy river. The food’s great, the drinks are cold, and good times go all day long.
2 General Admission Tickets, Valid May 24-September 1, 2025 Donated by Noah's Ark Waterpark-Wisconsin Dells!
You haven’t done the Dells until you’ve spent a day at Noah’s Ark, named Best Outdoor Waterpark in Newsweek Magazine’s 2024 Reader’s Choice Awards. With over 70 acres of attractions, this all-American summer experience has plenty of fun for everyone in your family. Drop into the most extreme water slides, or flop into a relaxing pool or lazy river. The food’s great, the drinks are cold, and good times go all day long.
Item #48: Clean Cause Yerba Mate Drinks and Merch
$50
Starting bid
Clean Cause Yerba Mate (Yer-Buh Mah-Tay) Drinks and Merch!
Case 1: Assortment of Lemonade & Tea, Mint & Honey, Blueberry, Peach
Case 2: Assortment of Blackberry, Watermelon Mint, Lemon Lime, Raspberry, Peach
Merch: 4 can coozies, 1 Live Better Transform Lives Trucker Cap, 1- I Run on Better Caffeine Tank Top XXL, 1- Bottoms Up to Sobrietea Tshirt M
Yerba mate provides a healthy slow release caffeine, without the crash or jitters associated with energy drinks or coffee. It contains more healing compounds than green tea. And studies show it improves your mental focus, so you can stay productive throughout your day.
The Clean Cause mission is to support individuals in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction by donating 50% of their net profits to the CLEAN Cause Foundation. Founder Wes Hurt saw first hand how the drug & alcohol addiction crisis was affecting families across the country. He wanted to do something about it. Wes saw that recovery housing was a crucial moment for many of his friends who were also pursuing recovery from alcohol & drug addiction. It empowered them to establish recovery routines, find employment & prepare to re-enter the world. Funding recovery housing scholarships for individuals in recovery from alcohol & drug addiction would be the solution Wes would pursue.
www.cleancause.com
Clean Cause Yerba Mate (Yer-Buh Mah-Tay) Drinks and Merch!
Case 1: Assortment of Lemonade & Tea, Mint & Honey, Blueberry, Peach
Case 2: Assortment of Blackberry, Watermelon Mint, Lemon Lime, Raspberry, Peach
Merch: 4 can coozies, 1 Live Better Transform Lives Trucker Cap, 1- I Run on Better Caffeine Tank Top XXL, 1- Bottoms Up to Sobrietea Tshirt M
Yerba mate provides a healthy slow release caffeine, without the crash or jitters associated with energy drinks or coffee. It contains more healing compounds than green tea. And studies show it improves your mental focus, so you can stay productive throughout your day.
The Clean Cause mission is to support individuals in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction by donating 50% of their net profits to the CLEAN Cause Foundation. Founder Wes Hurt saw first hand how the drug & alcohol addiction crisis was affecting families across the country. He wanted to do something about it. Wes saw that recovery housing was a crucial moment for many of his friends who were also pursuing recovery from alcohol & drug addiction. It empowered them to establish recovery routines, find employment & prepare to re-enter the world. Funding recovery housing scholarships for individuals in recovery from alcohol & drug addiction would be the solution Wes would pursue.
www.cleancause.com
Item #49 Clean Cause Yerba Mate Drinks and Merch
$50
Starting bid
Clean Cause Yerba Mate (Yer-Buh Mah-Tay) Drinks and Merch!
Case 1: Assortment of Lemonade & Tea, Mint & Honey, Blueberry, Peach
Case 2: Assortment of Blackberry, Watermelon Mint, Lemon Lime, Raspberry, Peach
Merch: 4 can coozies, 1 Live Better Transform Lives Trucker Cap, 1- I Run on Better Caffeine Tank Top XXL, 1- Bottoms Up to Sobrietea Tshirt M
Yerba mate provides a healthy slow release caffeine, without the crash or jitters associated with energy drinks or coffee. It contains more healing compounds than green tea. And studies show it improves your mental focus, so you can stay productive throughout your day.
The Clean Cause mission is to support individuals in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction by donating 50% of their net profits to the CLEAN Cause Foundation. Founder Wes Hurt saw first hand how the drug & alcohol addiction crisis was affecting families across the country. He wanted to do something about it. Wes saw that recovery housing was a crucial moment for many of his friends who were also pursuing recovery from alcohol & drug addiction. It empowered them to establish recovery routines, find employment & prepare to re-enter the world. Funding recovery housing scholarships for individuals in recovery from alcohol & drug addiction would be the solution Wes would pursue.
www.cleancause.com
Clean Cause Yerba Mate (Yer-Buh Mah-Tay) Drinks and Merch!
Case 1: Assortment of Lemonade & Tea, Mint & Honey, Blueberry, Peach
Case 2: Assortment of Blackberry, Watermelon Mint, Lemon Lime, Raspberry, Peach
Merch: 4 can coozies, 1 Live Better Transform Lives Trucker Cap, 1- I Run on Better Caffeine Tank Top XXL, 1- Bottoms Up to Sobrietea Tshirt M
Yerba mate provides a healthy slow release caffeine, without the crash or jitters associated with energy drinks or coffee. It contains more healing compounds than green tea. And studies show it improves your mental focus, so you can stay productive throughout your day.
The Clean Cause mission is to support individuals in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction by donating 50% of their net profits to the CLEAN Cause Foundation. Founder Wes Hurt saw first hand how the drug & alcohol addiction crisis was affecting families across the country. He wanted to do something about it. Wes saw that recovery housing was a crucial moment for many of his friends who were also pursuing recovery from alcohol & drug addiction. It empowered them to establish recovery routines, find employment & prepare to re-enter the world. Funding recovery housing scholarships for individuals in recovery from alcohol & drug addiction would be the solution Wes would pursue.
www.cleancause.com
Item #50: Dragon Theme Bundle
$15
Starting bid
Donation by Muffin Waffle Crafts- Sparta, WI
Includes: 3-D Printed Dragon, 3-D Printed Toothless the Dragon, Pink 3-D Printed Dragon Dangle Earrings, Teardrop Dragon Dangle Earrings, Dragon Necklace, "Be Stronger Than Your Excuses" Coffee Mug
https://muffinwafflecraft.square.site
https://www.facebook.com/muffinwafflecraft/
Donation by Muffin Waffle Crafts- Sparta, WI
Includes: 3-D Printed Dragon, 3-D Printed Toothless the Dragon, Pink 3-D Printed Dragon Dangle Earrings, Teardrop Dragon Dangle Earrings, Dragon Necklace, "Be Stronger Than Your Excuses" Coffee Mug
https://muffinwafflecraft.square.site
https://www.facebook.com/muffinwafflecraft/
Item #51: Friends Theme Bundle
$25
Starting bid
Donation by Muffin Waffle Crafts- Sparta, WI
Includes: Friends Themed Coffee Mug, Yellow Picture Frame Keychain, I'll Be There For You Keychain, 3 Friends Themed Magnets, 6 Friends Themed Stickers, 3 Pairs Friends Themed Earrings, Friends Themed Lanyard for work Badge
https://muffinwafflecraft.square.site
https://www.facebook.com/muffinwafflecraft/
Donation by Muffin Waffle Crafts- Sparta, WI
Includes: Friends Themed Coffee Mug, Yellow Picture Frame Keychain, I'll Be There For You Keychain, 3 Friends Themed Magnets, 6 Friends Themed Stickers, 3 Pairs Friends Themed Earrings, Friends Themed Lanyard for work Badge
https://muffinwafflecraft.square.site
https://www.facebook.com/muffinwafflecraft/
Item #52: Judge Judy Bundle
$20
Starting bid
Donation by Muffin Waffle Crafts- Sparta, WI
Includes: Only Judy Can Judge Me Coffee Mug, Only Judy Can Judge Me Earrings, Don't Duck With Me Pen, Only Judy Can Judge Me Magnet and Keychain, Law and Order SVU Det. Stabler Keychain, Be The Change Necklace, Not Fragile Like A Flower Fragile Like A Bomb Lanyard, Feather Jewelry Tray
https://muffinwafflecraft.square.site
https://www.facebook.com/muffinwafflecraft/
Donation by Muffin Waffle Crafts- Sparta, WI
Includes: Only Judy Can Judge Me Coffee Mug, Only Judy Can Judge Me Earrings, Don't Duck With Me Pen, Only Judy Can Judge Me Magnet and Keychain, Law and Order SVU Det. Stabler Keychain, Be The Change Necklace, Not Fragile Like A Flower Fragile Like A Bomb Lanyard, Feather Jewelry Tray
https://muffinwafflecraft.square.site
https://www.facebook.com/muffinwafflecraft/
Item #53: Mama Bear and Dragon Bundle
$15
Starting bid
COMING SOON! Donation by Muffin Waffle Crafts- Sparta, WI
Includes: Mama Bear/Autism Coffee Mug, Dragon Tear Drop Earrings, Round Dragon Dangle Earrings, Dragon Keychain, Rainbow Fuzzy Pen, 3-D Printed Dragon in Egg
https://muffinwafflecraft.square.site
https://www.facebook.com/muffinwafflecraft/
COMING SOON! Donation by Muffin Waffle Crafts- Sparta, WI
Includes: Mama Bear/Autism Coffee Mug, Dragon Tear Drop Earrings, Round Dragon Dangle Earrings, Dragon Keychain, Rainbow Fuzzy Pen, 3-D Printed Dragon in Egg
https://muffinwafflecraft.square.site
https://www.facebook.com/muffinwafflecraft/
Item #54: Star Wars Bundle
$20
Starting bid
Donation by Muffin Waffle Crafts- Sparta, WI
Includes: Who's Your Daddy Vader Coffee Mug, 3-D Printed Mini Darth Vader, Darth Vader Lanyard, Black Teddy Bear Dangle Earrings, Star Wars Keychain, Grogu Dangle Earrings, 3D Printed Darth Vader Plaque, "Win or Lose At Least We Don't Live in Iowa" Magnet
https://muffinwafflecraft.square.site
https://www.facebook.com/muffinwafflecraft/
Donation by Muffin Waffle Crafts- Sparta, WI
Includes: Who's Your Daddy Vader Coffee Mug, 3-D Printed Mini Darth Vader, Darth Vader Lanyard, Black Teddy Bear Dangle Earrings, Star Wars Keychain, Grogu Dangle Earrings, 3D Printed Darth Vader Plaque, "Win or Lose At Least We Don't Live in Iowa" Magnet
https://muffinwafflecraft.square.site
https://www.facebook.com/muffinwafflecraft/
Item #55 Hand Crocheted Wisconsin Badger
$25
Starting bid
Donation from Amanda Sennett
This adorable Wisconsin Badger was hand crocheted and donated by Amanda Sennett, otherwise known as A-manda-lorian! Amanda is a crochet artist, designer and author who has her own show on Etsy. She will consider any custom order requests so please don't hesitate to ask!
@crochet_by_a_manda_lorian on Instagram
CrochetaMandaLorian on Etsy
Donation from Amanda Sennett
This adorable Wisconsin Badger was hand crocheted and donated by Amanda Sennett, otherwise known as A-manda-lorian! Amanda is a crochet artist, designer and author who has her own show on Etsy. She will consider any custom order requests so please don't hesitate to ask!
@crochet_by_a_manda_lorian on Instagram
CrochetaMandaLorian on Etsy
Item #56: Hand Crocheted T-Rex
$20
Starting bid
For that dinosuar lover in your family!
This adorable T Rex was hand crocheted and donated by Amanda Sennett, otherwise known as A-manda-lorian! Amanda is a crochet artist, designer and author who has her own show on Etsy. She will consider any custom order requests so please don't hesitate to ask!
@crochet_by_a_manda_lorian on Instagram
CrochetaMandaLorian on Etsy
For that dinosuar lover in your family!
This adorable T Rex was hand crocheted and donated by Amanda Sennett, otherwise known as A-manda-lorian! Amanda is a crochet artist, designer and author who has her own show on Etsy. She will consider any custom order requests so please don't hesitate to ask!
@crochet_by_a_manda_lorian on Instagram
CrochetaMandaLorian on Etsy
Item #57: Cuddle Bundle
$50
Starting bid
Crocheted Plushies by A-Manda-Lorian!
These adorable Musical Monkey, Sleepy Grey Fox, and Toothless the Dragon were hand crocheted and donated by Amanda Sennett, otherwise known as A-manda-lorian! Amanda is a crochet artist, designer and author who has her own show on Etsy. She will consider any custom order requests so please don't hesitate to ask!
@crochet_by_a_manda_lorian on Instagram
CrochetaMandaLorian on Etsy
Crocheted Plushies by A-Manda-Lorian!
These adorable Musical Monkey, Sleepy Grey Fox, and Toothless the Dragon were hand crocheted and donated by Amanda Sennett, otherwise known as A-manda-lorian! Amanda is a crochet artist, designer and author who has her own show on Etsy. She will consider any custom order requests so please don't hesitate to ask!
@crochet_by_a_manda_lorian on Instagram
CrochetaMandaLorian on Etsy
Item #58: AVL Gus the Minion Basket
$15
Starting bid
Generously donated by WATCP President Carol Morack.
This basket includes:
A Comfortably weighted stuffed Gus the Minion
A variety of saltwater taffy
Generously donated by WATCP President Carol Morack.
This basket includes:
A Comfortably weighted stuffed Gus the Minion
A variety of saltwater taffy
Item #59: Kindergartener Basket
$15
Starting bid
Generously donated by WATCP President Carol Morack.
This basket includes:
7 Assorted Learning Workbooks
Set of 4 Plastic Play Dishes
Crocheted Dragon
Crocheted Turtle
Generously donated by WATCP President Carol Morack.
This basket includes:
7 Assorted Learning Workbooks
Set of 4 Plastic Play Dishes
Crocheted Dragon
Crocheted Turtle
Item #60: Girls Basket
$15
Starting bid
Generously donated by WATCP President Carol Morack.
This basket includes:
Big Butterfly Bubble Wand
Hot Pink Mini Rainbow Sparkle Backpack
Rainbow Seahorse Beanie Baby
Sidewalk Chalk
Scented Markers and Multi Colored Pen
Tinkerbell Squiskmallow
Mickey Mouse Squishmallow
Generously donated by WATCP President Carol Morack.
This basket includes:
Big Butterfly Bubble Wand
Hot Pink Mini Rainbow Sparkle Backpack
Rainbow Seahorse Beanie Baby
Sidewalk Chalk
Scented Markers and Multi Colored Pen
Tinkerbell Squiskmallow
Mickey Mouse Squishmallow
Item #61: USA Basket
$15
Starting bid
Generously donated by WATCP President Carol Morack.
This basket includes:
"The Coldest Winter" by David Halberstam, A Book about the American and Korean War
"Frontliner" by John Maino- WWII accounts of Wisconsin Veterans *book is used, however is autographed by author
USA Decorative plate, cutting plate, and small serving bowl
Stone Coca-Cola Coasters (set of 4)
Old Fashioned Strawberry Candy, and Dad's Root Beer Barrels
Generously donated by WATCP President Carol Morack.
This basket includes:
"The Coldest Winter" by David Halberstam, A Book about the American and Korean War
"Frontliner" by John Maino- WWII accounts of Wisconsin Veterans *book is used, however is autographed by author
USA Decorative plate, cutting plate, and small serving bowl
Stone Coca-Cola Coasters (set of 4)
Old Fashioned Strawberry Candy, and Dad's Root Beer Barrels
Item #62: Wiley Wallaby Basket
$15
Starting bid
Generously donated by WATCP President Carol Morack.
This basket includes:
10 oz Bag Hukleberry Licorice
10 oz Bag Green Apple Licorice
10 oz Bag Blueberry Pomegranate Licorice
24 Oz Bag Classic Black Licorice
1 lb Strawberry Bonbons
Generously donated by WATCP President Carol Morack.
This basket includes:
10 oz Bag Hukleberry Licorice
10 oz Bag Green Apple Licorice
10 oz Bag Blueberry Pomegranate Licorice
24 Oz Bag Classic Black Licorice
1 lb Strawberry Bonbons
Item #63: Kindness Basket
$25
Starting bid
Generously donated by WATCP President Carol Morack.
This basket includes:
1X/2X Tshirt "Kindness grows the coolest flowers"
Glass Jar filled with Bit-O-Honey and Dad's Root Beer Barrels
1 lb of Strawberry Bon-Bons Candy
Box of Notecards
4 lbs Salted Shell Peanuts
Day By Day Daily Devotionals by Joyce Meyer
Huntington house book or phone holder
Generously donated by WATCP President Carol Morack.
This basket includes:
1X/2X Tshirt "Kindness grows the coolest flowers"
Glass Jar filled with Bit-O-Honey and Dad's Root Beer Barrels
1 lb of Strawberry Bon-Bons Candy
Box of Notecards
4 lbs Salted Shell Peanuts
Day By Day Daily Devotionals by Joyce Meyer
Huntington house book or phone holder
Item #64: Tofu Press Basket
$20
Starting bid
Generously donated by WATCP President Carol Morack.
This basket includes:
Wooden Turtle Tofu Press
Hand Crafted Ceramic Piece made in Vietnam
Stitched Elephant Purse from Thailand
Handmade and Hand Painted Crab XL Bucket Hat
1 lb Butter Toffee
Generously donated by WATCP President Carol Morack.
This basket includes:
Wooden Turtle Tofu Press
Hand Crafted Ceramic Piece made in Vietnam
Stitched Elephant Purse from Thailand
Handmade and Hand Painted Crab XL Bucket Hat
1 lb Butter Toffee
Item #65: Milwaukee Brewers Tickets
$30
Starting bid
Donated by the Milwaukee Brewers Community Relations
Voucher to receive two (2) Club Level tickets to any 2025 Monday-Thursday home game. This is not a ticket, this voucher needs to be redeemed for tickets.
Expires 09/18/2025
Donated by the Milwaukee Brewers Community Relations
Voucher to receive two (2) Club Level tickets to any 2025 Monday-Thursday home game. This is not a ticket, this voucher needs to be redeemed for tickets.
Expires 09/18/2025
Item #66: Dog Basket
$15
Starting bid
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack:
This Doggie Basket is guaranteed to be loved by your furry friend!
Includes:
Duck Chew Toy
Turtle Chew Toy
"Love Is" hanging wood/metal sign
Bag of American Made Jerky Treats
2 Bags of Pedigree "Greenies"
Small Dog Notebook and Pen
4 Small Ball toys
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack:
This Doggie Basket is guaranteed to be loved by your furry friend!
Includes:
Duck Chew Toy
Turtle Chew Toy
"Love Is" hanging wood/metal sign
Bag of American Made Jerky Treats
2 Bags of Pedigree "Greenies"
Small Dog Notebook and Pen
4 Small Ball toys
Item #67: Wine Basket
$40
Starting bid
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
A great gift for that wine lover in your life!
Includes:
Framed Insignia Wine Print (not pictured)
2 wine glasses
1 Bottle of NV Merlot Port Wine
"Wine Stash" Piggy Bank
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
A great gift for that wine lover in your life!
Includes:
Framed Insignia Wine Print (not pictured)
2 wine glasses
1 Bottle of NV Merlot Port Wine
"Wine Stash" Piggy Bank
Item #68: Kitchen Basket
$50
Starting bid
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Great gift for your college student or new homeowner!
This basket includes:
44 Pc Silicone and Natural Wood Utensil Set With Holder
2 Toothpick Holders
2 Kitchenaid mini oven mitts
Set of 3 Kitchenaid mixing bowls
Salt and Pepper Shakers
Deluxe Egg Bite Maker (Includes large silicone cup 12 oz protein/serving)
Bob Greene-The Best Life Diet with Forward by Oprah Winfrey
Big Fat Lies by Kaelin Tuell Paulin
Big Orange Book- 30 Minute Meals by Rachael Ray
4 Red Buffalo Check wash rags
Matching dishtowel and potholder set
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Great gift for your college student or new homeowner!
This basket includes:
44 Pc Silicone and Natural Wood Utensil Set With Holder
2 Toothpick Holders
2 Kitchenaid mini oven mitts
Set of 3 Kitchenaid mixing bowls
Salt and Pepper Shakers
Deluxe Egg Bite Maker (Includes large silicone cup 12 oz protein/serving)
Bob Greene-The Best Life Diet with Forward by Oprah Winfrey
Big Fat Lies by Kaelin Tuell Paulin
Big Orange Book- 30 Minute Meals by Rachael Ray
4 Red Buffalo Check wash rags
Matching dishtowel and potholder set
Item #69: Baby Bucket
$25
Starting bid
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Upcoming Baby Shower? Expecting mother? This basket makes a great gift!
Includes:
Cloud Island Changing Pad Cover- wipeable, fits standard size changing pad
Boogie Wipes
Safety Swabs
Carter's Baby Duck Bath Towel- One Size
Carters Matching Baby Duck Head/Body Cover Towel
Baby Stuffed Lamb
Baby Stuffed Rabbit
First Impressions Hooded Bath Towel
Swaddle Me Small/Medium 0-3 month Baby Forest Animals
Changing Pad Pals Baby Owl/Forest
3 Infant Towels- Baby Whale/Water print
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Upcoming Baby Shower? Expecting mother? This basket makes a great gift!
Includes:
Cloud Island Changing Pad Cover- wipeable, fits standard size changing pad
Boogie Wipes
Safety Swabs
Carter's Baby Duck Bath Towel- One Size
Carters Matching Baby Duck Head/Body Cover Towel
Baby Stuffed Lamb
Baby Stuffed Rabbit
First Impressions Hooded Bath Towel
Swaddle Me Small/Medium 0-3 month Baby Forest Animals
Changing Pad Pals Baby Owl/Forest
3 Infant Towels- Baby Whale/Water print
Item #70: Candy Basket 1
$20
Starting bid
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack:
Here's a basket with some activities, and sugar to keep you going!
Includes:
Dream, Plan, Do Planner
Odds & Ends Journal
Coffee Break Advanced Coloring Book
Butterflies Coloring Book
Challenging Word Search
Jolly Ranchers
Laffy TAffy
Reeses Pieces
Sugar Babies
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack:
Here's a basket with some activities, and sugar to keep you going!
Includes:
Dream, Plan, Do Planner
Odds & Ends Journal
Coffee Break Advanced Coloring Book
Butterflies Coloring Book
Challenging Word Search
Jolly Ranchers
Laffy TAffy
Reeses Pieces
Sugar Babies
Item #71: Candy Basket 2
$10
Starting bid
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Need some treats for a road trip? Maybe a movie snack? Or just a sugar buzz? This basket is for you!
Includes:
1 Box Original M&M's
1 Box Peanut M&M's
1 Box Good and Plenty
1 Box Swedish Fish
1 Box Mike and Ikes
1 Box Sugar Babies
1 Box Milk Duds
1 Box Reeses Pieces
1 Bag Jolly Ranchers
1 Bag Skittles
1 Bag Laffy Taffy
1 Bag Airheads
Donated by WATCP President Carol Morack
Need some treats for a road trip? Maybe a movie snack? Or just a sugar buzz? This basket is for you!
Includes:
1 Box Original M&M's
1 Box Peanut M&M's
1 Box Good and Plenty
1 Box Swedish Fish
1 Box Mike and Ikes
1 Box Sugar Babies
1 Box Milk Duds
1 Box Reeses Pieces
1 Bag Jolly Ranchers
1 Bag Skittles
1 Bag Laffy Taffy
1 Bag Airheads
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