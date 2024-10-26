WATCP Graduate Scholarship Fund Silent Auction

Donated by Jirik Family Farms of Kilkenny, MN! 8oz Apple Syrup 12oz Pure Wild Flower Honey 16oz Pure Organic Maple Syrup 8oz Pure Bourbon Aged Maple Syrup We are a small farm 12 miles west of Faribault on the shores of the Shields Lake. We grow organic grains, raise cattle, bees, harvest maple syrup and fish in Alaska. If you are looking for high-quality products at a reasonable price and want to purchase local safe products we can help you out. We guarantee satisfaction on any of the items we sell and you can view our farm and see our operation at any time. We directly market almost all that we produce and sell the majority at Farmers Markets in Minneapolis and the surrounding areas. You can call, text, email if you have any questions about our products or if would like to place an order. We will be at various pop-up markets including Faribault, Edina, Minneapolis, and St Paul if we are able. Check out our Facebook page or the "where to find us" for the most updated information on where were are selling our products. We do our best to answer any questions, fill orders and make your purchases as rewarding as possible. We value you as our customer and return customers are what keeps us going. www.jirikfamilyfarm.com 16012 Camp Winona Trail Kilkenny MN 56052

Donated by Jirik Family Farms of Kilkenny, MN! 8oz Apple Syrup 12oz Pure Wild Flower Honey 16oz Pure Organic Maple Syrup 8oz Pure Bourbon Aged Maple Syrup We are a small farm 12 miles west of Faribault on the shores of the Shields Lake. We grow organic grains, raise cattle, bees, harvest maple syrup and fish in Alaska. If you are looking for high-quality products at a reasonable price and want to purchase local safe products we can help you out. We guarantee satisfaction on any of the items we sell and you can view our farm and see our operation at any time. We directly market almost all that we produce and sell the majority at Farmers Markets in Minneapolis and the surrounding areas. You can call, text, email if you have any questions about our products or if would like to place an order. We will be at various pop-up markets including Faribault, Edina, Minneapolis, and St Paul if we are able. Check out our Facebook page or the "where to find us" for the most updated information on where were are selling our products. We do our best to answer any questions, fill orders and make your purchases as rewarding as possible. We value you as our customer and return customers are what keeps us going. www.jirikfamilyfarm.com 16012 Camp Winona Trail Kilkenny MN 56052

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