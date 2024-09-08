Omicron Lambda Housing Foundation Inc

As a member of Omicron Lambda Chapter you are extend an invitation to be a member of the OL Foundation LLC.
This is a critical level of support needed from you to ensure our capacity to implement our vision.
As a member of Omicron Lambda Chapter you are extend an invitation to be a member of the OL Foundation LLC.
This is a critical level of support needed from you to ensure our capacity to implement our vision.
Annual OL Housing Foundation Gift
$225
No expiration
Your annual contribution is a foundational level of support ensure we are able to fulfill our mission.
Your annual contribution is a foundational level of support ensure we are able to fulfill our mission.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!