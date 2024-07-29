GSS USA Namasankirtana Mela Sponsorship

Choose whether you want to sponsor for Aug 31 or Sept 1st or both days. You take Sankalpam for Divyanamam or Radha Kalyanam or both, get Prasadams and blessings of the Gurus and Lord Krishna.

Choose whether you want to sponsor for Aug 31 or Sept 1st or both days. You take Sankalpam for Divyanamam or Radha Kalyanam or both, get Prasadams and blessings of the Gurus and Lord Krishna.

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