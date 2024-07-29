GSS USA Namasankirtana Mela Sponsorship

Anna Danam is a revered tradition, symbolizing the highest form of charity. Your support helps us keep this tradition alive and meaningful.
Anna Danam is a revered tradition, symbolizing the highest form of charity. Your support helps us keep this tradition alive and meaningful.
Paduka Pooja Sponsor
$51
This revered tradition is a time to express our gratitude to our gurus and uphold our sacred tradition of Guru Bakthi that relieves you from sorrows in life.
This revered tradition is a time to express our gratitude to our gurus and uphold our sacred tradition of Guru Bakthi that relieves you from sorrows in life.
Ganapathy Homam Sponsor
$51
Get the blessings of Lord Ganapati by contributing generously to Ganapati Homan.
Get the blessings of Lord Ganapati by contributing generously to Ganapati Homan.
Garland & Flowers Sponsor
$101
These garlands not only embellish Guru Padukas, Radha Kalyanam, and our venue but also symbolize the collective love and reverence we share in our spiritual journey.
These garlands not only embellish Guru Padukas, Radha Kalyanam, and our venue but also symbolize the collective love and reverence we share in our spiritual journey.
Dolotsavam Sponsor
$101
Dolotsavam, with its enchanting rituals and vibrant festivities, is more than just a celebration. It is a profound expression of our collective faith and devotion.
Dolotsavam, with its enchanting rituals and vibrant festivities, is more than just a celebration. It is a profound expression of our collective faith and devotion.
Day Sponsor
$500
Choose whether you want to sponsor for Aug 31 or Sept 1st or both days. You take Sankalpam for Divyanamam or Radha Kalyanam or both, get Prasadams and blessings of the Gurus and Lord Krishna.
Choose whether you want to sponsor for Aug 31 or Sept 1st or both days. You take Sankalpam for Divyanamam or Radha Kalyanam or both, get Prasadams and blessings of the Gurus and Lord Krishna.
Grand Sponsorship
$2,000
Your generous contribution to cover $2,000 expenses will play a pivotal role in bringing this divine celebration to life. You receive sankalpam on both days, event prasadams, blessings of Gurus and Panduranga.
Your generous contribution to cover $2,000 expenses will play a pivotal role in bringing this divine celebration to life. You receive sankalpam on both days, event prasadams, blessings of Gurus and Panduranga.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!