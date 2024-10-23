Waking Woman Retreat with Angelika Baumbach

Our beautiful bell tent for Glamping sits in our camping grove facing the ocean with the beautiful gentle breezes. The glamping tents are furnished with 2 individual beds and bedside tables. Price is per person. Our glamping tents have electrical connections for charging phones and bedside lamps. The glamping tents are double occupancy. Please let us know if you have a preferred roommate and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person.

Our beautiful bell tent for Glamping sits in our camping grove facing the ocean with the beautiful gentle breezes. The glamping tents are furnished with 2 individual beds and bedside tables. Price is per person. Our glamping tents have electrical connections for charging phones and bedside lamps. The glamping tents are double occupancy. Please let us know if you have a preferred roommate and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person.

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