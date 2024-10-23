Waking Woman Retreat with Angelika Baumbach

Transportation from Mahai - Tulum (April 5, 10:00 AM)
Transportation from Mahai - Tulum (April 5, 10:00 AM)
Waking Woman Retreat with Camping
$990
Bring your own tent and set up on our beach-front camping grove. Our camping grove is right next to the pool where we have bathrooms and showers. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations.
Bring your own tent and set up on our beach-front camping grove. Our camping grove is right next to the pool where we have bathrooms and showers. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations.
Retiro Waking Woman con Cama en Dormitorio (USD)
$1,090
Nuestro dormitorio cuenta con 4 camas individuales. Es un espacio comunitario acogedor que comparte los baños y duchas con el área de campamento. Todos los precios están en USD e incluyen tu retiro, alimentación y alojamiento. El precio es por persona.
Nuestro dormitorio cuenta con 4 camas individuales. Es un espacio comunitario acogedor que comparte los baños y duchas con el área de campamento. Todos los precios están en USD e incluyen tu retiro, alimentación y alojamiento. El precio es por persona.
Waking Woman Retreat in 2-Person Glamping Tent
$1,190
Our beautiful bell tent for Glamping sits in our camping grove facing the ocean with the beautiful gentle breezes. The glamping tents are furnished with 2 individual beds and bedside tables. Price is per person. Our glamping tents have electrical connections for charging phones and bedside lamps. The glamping tents are double occupancy. Please let us know if you have a preferred roommate and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person.
Our beautiful bell tent for Glamping sits in our camping grove facing the ocean with the beautiful gentle breezes. The glamping tents are furnished with 2 individual beds and bedside tables. Price is per person. Our glamping tents have electrical connections for charging phones and bedside lamps. The glamping tents are double occupancy. Please let us know if you have a preferred roommate and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person.
Waking Woman Retreat in Triple Room
$1,600
Our circular suites have a unique, spacious feel. Arches and handmade wood furnishings create an experience of understated luxury. Our triple-occupancy room has three individual beds, a sitting area, desk and beautiful bathroom with a private garden in front. Please let us know if you have preferred roommates and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person
Our circular suites have a unique, spacious feel. Arches and handmade wood furnishings create an experience of understated luxury. Our triple-occupancy room has three individual beds, a sitting area, desk and beautiful bathroom with a private garden in front. Please let us know if you have preferred roommates and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person
Retiro Waking Woman con Suite para 2 Personas (USD)
$1,890
Nuestras suites circulares tienen una sensación única y espaciosa. Los arcos y los muebles de madera hechos a mano crean una experiencia de lujo discreto. Nuestras habitaciones de ocupación doble cuentan con dos camas, un área de estar, escritorio, cama adicional y un hermoso baño con un porche privado cubierto, desde el cual se disfrutan hermosas vistas al mar y brisas oceánicas. Por favor, háznos saber si tienes un compañero de cuarto preferido y asegúrate de que compre el mismo tipo de boleto. Todos los precios están en USD e incluyen tu retiro, alimentación y alojamiento. El precio es por persona.
Nuestras suites circulares tienen una sensación única y espaciosa. Los arcos y los muebles de madera hechos a mano crean una experiencia de lujo discreto. Nuestras habitaciones de ocupación doble cuentan con dos camas, un área de estar, escritorio, cama adicional y un hermoso baño con un porche privado cubierto, desde el cual se disfrutan hermosas vistas al mar y brisas oceánicas. Por favor, háznos saber si tienes un compañero de cuarto preferido y asegúrate de que compre el mismo tipo de boleto. Todos los precios están en USD e incluyen tu retiro, alimentación y alojamiento. El precio es por persona.
Waking Woman Retreat with Private Suite
$2,490
Our ocean suites have a king bed. They have a day bed, seating area, cafe table and chairs, beautiful bathroom and private covered porch. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations.
Our ocean suites have a king bed. They have a day bed, seating area, cafe table and chairs, beautiful bathroom and private covered porch. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations.
Retiro Waking Woman - Alojamiento Fuera del Sitio (USD)
$900
Asiste a las actividades de Waking Woman, pero organiza tu propio alojamiento fuera del sitio. La comida está incluida. Podemos proporcionarte una lista de hoteles cercanos. Necesitarás transporte, ya que no hay hoteles a distancia caminable (los taxis están disponibles). Todos los precios están en USD.
Asiste a las actividades de Waking Woman, pero organiza tu propio alojamiento fuera del sitio. La comida está incluida. Podemos proporcionarte una lista de hoteles cercanos. Necesitarás transporte, ya que no hay hoteles a distancia caminable (los taxis están disponibles). Todos los precios están en USD.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!