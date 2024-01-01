JLI Decisions of Fate - Your Jewish Compass for Navigating Questions of Medical Ethics

Please join us for an exciting new course from JLI taught by Rabbi Mendel Lehrer

Decisions of Fate -Your Jewish Compass for Navigating Questions of Medical Ethics-4 Part Series

Starting Wednesday Evening May 22nd





Early Bird Price: $54 expires May 15th

General Price: $72





This course was designed to enhance the community members lives and would like full participation regardless of financial status. If this is to much for you please enter any amount in the field below the general price. We do not want financial status to be a barrier to entry. All financial info will be kept confidential.





Location: Congregation Lubavitch

3981 Atlantic Ave
















