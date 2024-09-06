Green Gables Holiday Greenery Sale

Cedar, Noble fir, pine and berried juniper arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your table. Snowy white cones and red faux holly berries included for custom arrangement. Also includes traditional taper candle holder. Size is approximately 12" diameter.

Cedar, Noble fir, pine and berried juniper arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your table. Snowy white cones and red faux holly berries included for custom arrangement. Also includes traditional taper candle holder. Size is approximately 12" diameter.

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