Green Gables Holiday Greenery Sale

An aromatic combination of Noble fir, berried juniper and incense cedar. Touches of color are provided by red faux holly berries. A red Velvel water repellent bow is included for easy attaching.
An aromatic combination of Noble fir, berried juniper and incense cedar. Touches of color are provided by red faux holly berries. A red Velvel water repellent bow is included for easy attaching.
22" Wreath-Mixed Evergreens
$30
An aromatic combination of Noble fir, berried juniper and incense cedar. Touches of color are provided by red faux holly berries. A red Velvel water repellent bow is included for easy attaching.
An aromatic combination of Noble fir, berried juniper and incense cedar. Touches of color are provided by red faux holly berries. A red Velvel water repellent bow is included for easy attaching.
Tabletop Centerpiece
$25
Cedar, Noble fir, pine and berried juniper arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your table. Snowy white cones and red faux holly berries included for custom arrangement. Also includes traditional taper candle holder. Size is approximately 12" diameter.
Cedar, Noble fir, pine and berried juniper arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your table. Snowy white cones and red faux holly berries included for custom arrangement. Also includes traditional taper candle holder. Size is approximately 12" diameter.
Noble Fir Door Swag
$30
This item is the perfect alternative to a wreath. Includes 1 set of snow dusted cones and a red bow. Approximately 30" x 19".
This item is the perfect alternative to a wreath. Includes 1 set of snow dusted cones and a red bow. Approximately 30" x 19".
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