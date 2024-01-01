2024 Mud Run Volunteer

The Sammamish Kid's Mud Run is only made possible by the help of volunteers!





Volunteer opportunities are now open for all those aged 11+ and are available from Thursday evening through Sunday afternoon. Volunteers under 18 years old may require a guardian to sign a waiver, available at the time of check-in.





Sign-up is for a two-hour time slot, but feel free to select multiple time slots! Volunteers will receive a t-shirt and food as available. Please arrive ten minutes before your scheduled time and check in at the volunteer table under the pavilion. Remember that our previous volunteer cannot leave until a new one arrives, so please be on time! We will do our best to keep all volunteers in the position they signed up for, but please keep in mind that needs change during an event and you may be needed more at a different area. All volunteers are invited to a volunteer appreciation BBQ at East Sammamish Park on Sunday, August 25 at 3:00 pm. This BBQ is to show our appreciation for your hard work and celebrate the completion of a successful mud run! It is free and completely optional; volunteering does not require you to attend the BBQ.





Volunteer opportunities include:

-Obstacle & course setup on Friday

-Check-in tables on Saturday

-Obstacle Control Officers on Saturday

-Floaters/Crowd Control on Saturday

-Snack and water distribution on Saturday

-Obstacle and course clean-up on Saturday & Sunday





If you have any questions or need to change your sign-up, please reach out to us at [email protected].