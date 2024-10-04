Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Dept of Texas Robert R.Tuck Post 912

Hosted by

Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Dept of Texas Robert R.Tuck Post 912

About this raffle

Add a donation for Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Dept of Texas Robert R.Tuck Post 912

$

Sales closed

52 Week Gun raffle 2025

52 week Raffle 2025
$50
1 of 1000 52 chances to win can win multiple times with same ticket. Must meet all State and Federal laws to own a firearm. Please include a cell phone number so we can contact you with your ticket information.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!