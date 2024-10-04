Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Dept of Texas Robert R.Tuck Post 912
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52 Week Gun raffle 2025
52 week Raffle 2025
$50
1 of 1000 52 chances to win can win multiple times with same ticket.
Must meet all State and Federal laws to own a firearm.
Please include a cell phone number so we can contact you with your ticket information.
1 of 1000 52 chances to win can win multiple times with same ticket.
Must meet all State and Federal laws to own a firearm.
Please include a cell phone number so we can contact you with your ticket information.
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