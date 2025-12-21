47th Annual King Hall Legal Foundation Charity Auction

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About this event
Admission to our 47th Annual Charity Auction!
Discounted ticket for King Hall students.
For our Table Captains, or those who want to sponsor a table for King Hall students. Please email [email protected] to specify whether you are a table captain or sponsoring a table for students!
Includes recognition at auction, eight (8) tickets and reserved table, your logo on our website, and name recognition in auction advertising, auction program, and our annual report.
For sponsors in the range of $1000 to $2499. Includes recognition at auction, four (4) auction tickets, your logo on our website, and name recognition in auction program and our annual report.
For sponsors in the range of $500 to $999. Includes two (2) auction tickets, your logo on our website, and name recognition in auction program and our annual report.
For sponsors in the range of $100 to $499. Includes one (1) ticket and name recognition in auction program and in our annual report.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!