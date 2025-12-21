King Hall Legal Foundation

Hosted by

King Hall Legal Foundation

About this event

47th Annual King Hall Legal Foundation Charity Auction

760 Orchard Rd

Davis, CA 95616, USA

General Admission
$65

Admission to our 47th Annual Charity Auction!

Student Admission
$25

Discounted ticket for King Hall students.

Sponsor a Table
$500

For our Table Captains, or those who want to sponsor a table for King Hall students. Please email [email protected] to specify whether you are a table captain or sponsoring a table for students!

Premier Sponsorship
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes recognition at auction, eight (8) tickets and reserved table, your logo on our website, and name recognition in auction advertising, auction program, and our annual report.

Visionary Sponsorship
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

For sponsors in the range of $1000 to $2499. Includes recognition at auction, four (4) auction tickets, your logo on our website, and name recognition in auction program and our annual report.

Champion Sponsorship
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

For sponsors in the range of $500 to $999. Includes two (2) auction tickets, your logo on our website, and name recognition in auction program and our annual report.

Advocate Sponsorship
Pay what you can

For sponsors in the range of $100 to $499. Includes one (1) ticket and name recognition in auction program and in our annual report.

Add a donation for King Hall Legal Foundation

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