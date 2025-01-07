47th Annual NAWIC Richmond Golf Tournament

Two foursomes in the tournament (including 8 mulligans) with starting positions 1 and 2 at the hole of your choice and flight time of your choice – 7:30 a.m. or 1:00 p.m.
Sponsorship level designation along with your company’s logo displayed on your golf carts for the tournament.
Signage with your company’s logo and sponsorship level designation prominently displayed at the club house on the day of the tournament.
Your company’s name and logo recognizing your sponsorship prominently included on all future correspondence about our tournament (sent to over 1,000 area firms).
Sponsor banner including your company’s logo recognizing your sponsorship level of our chapter on display at all our chapter meetings and various construction-related events throughout 2025.
Sponsor banner including your company’s logo recognizing your sponsorship level of our chapter on our website throughout 2025.
Ace Sponsorship (Limited Availability) - Sold Out
$2,500
One foursome in the tournament (including 4 mulligans) at the flight time of your choice – 7:30 a.m. or 1:00 p.m.
Signage with your company’s logo and sponsorship level designation prominently displayed at the club house on the day of the tournament.
Your company’s name and logo recognizing your sponsorship prominently included on all future correspondence about our tournament (sent to over 1,000 area firms).
Sponsor banner including your company’s logo recognizing your sponsorship level of our chapter on display at all our chapter meetings and various construction-related events throughout 2025.
Sponsor banner including your company’s logo recognizing your sponsorship level of our chapter on our website throughout 2025.
Eagle Sponsorship - Sold Out
$1,500
Eagle Sponsorship Includes:
- One foursome in the tournament, including four mulligans;
- Signage with your company's logo and sponsorship level designation prominently displayed at the club house on the day of the tournament;
- Company logo and sponsorship level posted on our social media outlets.
Tournament Foursome
$640
Tournament Foursome includes:
- One foursome, including green fees, four mulligans and two carts;
- Unlimited beverages and snacks served by the NAWIC members throughout the course;
-Buffet-style lunch in the pavilion featuring chicken, barbeque, sides and desserts;
- Swag, contests. prizes and lots of fun!
Hole Sponsorship - SOLD OUT
$400
Hole Sponsorship includes:
- Full color sign with your company logo placed at a hole of our choice during the tournament;
- Company logo and sponsorship level posted on our social media outlets.
Lunch Sponsorship - Sold Out
$850
Lunch Sponsorship includes:
- Signage with your company's logo and sponsorship level designation prominently displayed at the club house on the day of the tournament;
- Company logo and sponsorship level posted on our social media outlets.
Refreshment Sponsorship - Sold Out
$600
Refreshment Sponsorship includes:
- Signage with your company's logo and sponsorship level designation prominently displayed at the club house on the day of the tournament;
- Company logo and sponsorship level posted on our social media outlets.
Breakfast Sponsorship - Sold Out
$600
Breakfast Sponsorship includes:
- Signage with your company's logo and sponsorship level designation prominently displayed at the club house on the day of the tournament;
- Company logo and sponsorship level posted on our social media outlets.
Range Ball Sponsorship - Sold Out
$400
Range Ball Sponsorship includes:
- Full color sign with your company logo placed at the driving range during the tournament;
- Company logo and sponsorship level posted on our social media outlets.
Score Card Sponsorship - Sold Out
$500
Score Card Sponsorship includes:
- Your company logo placed on the score cards for the AM and PM flights during the tournament;
- Company logo and sponsorship level posted on our social media outlets.
