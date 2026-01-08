SDA Kinship International, Inc.

Hosted by

SDA Kinship International, Inc.

About this event

Thriving in a Complex World - SDA Kinship's 47th Annual Kampmeeting July 2026

1525 Marriottsville Rd

Marriottsville, MD 21104, USA

Early Bird Individual Registration
$550
Available until Apr 30

Early Bird Pricing through April 30 grants all-inclusive admission to the events, lodging (room with a queen bed) and all meals for one individual.

Early Bird Couple Registration
$750
Available until Apr 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Early Bird Pricing through April 30 grants all-inclusive admission to the events, lodging and meals for a couple sharing a room with one queen bed.

Standard Individual Registration
$700

Full Pricing after April 30 grants all-inclusive admission to the events, lodging (room with a queen bed) and all meals for one individual.

Standard Couple Registration
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Full Pricing for a couple after April 30 grants all-inclusive admission to the events, lodging (room with a queen bed) and all meals for one individual.

Full Time Student Registration
$275

For full time students attending Kampmeeting can choose this option. It includes all programming, lodging in a single room with a queen sized bed and all meals. Proof of full time status is required.

Individual Registration #1 via Monthly Payment Plan
$175
Available until Mar 31

Choosing this payment you can pay $175 now and $175/month so that the full individual amount of $700 will be paid by June 15th prior to Kampmeeting. You will need to come back here each month to make payments This option is only available until 3-31-2026.

Individual Registration #2 via Monthly Payment Plan
$175
Available until Apr 30

This is payment #2 of $175/monthly so that the full individual amount of $700 will be paid by June 15th prior to Kampmeeting. You will need to come back here each month to make payments This option is only available until 4-30-2026.

Individual Registration #3 via Monthly Payment Plan
$175
Available until May 31

This is payment #3 of $175/monthly so that the full individual amount of $700 will be paid by June 15th prior to Kampmeeting. You will need to come back here each month to make payments. This option is only available until 5-31-2026.

Individual Registration #4 via Monthly Payment Plan
$175
Available until Jun 15

This is payment #4 of $175/monthly so that the full individual amount of $700 will be paid by June 15th prior to Kampmeeting. You will need to come back here each month to make payments. This option is only available until 6-15-2026.

Couple Registration #1 via Monthly Payment
$225
Available until Mar 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Choosing this payment you can pay $225 now and equal payments each month until the $900 will be paid by June 15th prior to Kampmeeting. You will need to come back here each month to make payments This option is only available until 3-31-2026.

Couple Registration #2 via Monthly Payment
$225
Available until Apr 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This is payment #2 of $225/monthly so the $900 will be paid by June 15th prior to Kampmeeting. You will need to come back here each month to make payments. This option is only available until 4-30-2026.

Couple Registration #3 via Monthly Payment
$225
Available until May 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This is payment #3 of $225/monthly so the $900 will be paid by June 15th prior to Kampmeeting. You will need to come back here each month to make payments. This option is only available until 5-31-2026.

Couple Registration #4 via Monthly Payment
$225
Available until Jun 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This is payment #4 of $225/monthly so the $900 will be paid by June 15th prior to Kampmeeting. You will need to come back here each month to make payments. This option is only available until 6-15-2026.

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