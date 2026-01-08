Thriving in a Complex World - SDA Kinship's 47th Annual Kampmeeting July 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Early Bird Pricing through April 30 grants all-inclusive admission to the events, lodging (room with a queen bed) and all meals for one individual.
Early Bird Pricing through April 30 grants all-inclusive admission to the events, lodging and meals for a couple sharing a room with one queen bed.
Full Pricing after April 30 grants all-inclusive admission to the events, lodging (room with a queen bed) and all meals for one individual.
Full Pricing for a couple after April 30 grants all-inclusive admission to the events, lodging (room with a queen bed) and all meals for one individual.
For full time students attending Kampmeeting can choose this option. It includes all programming, lodging in a single room with a queen sized bed and all meals. Proof of full time status is required.
Choosing this payment you can pay $175 now and $175/month so that the full individual amount of $700 will be paid by June 15th prior to Kampmeeting. You will need to come back here each month to make payments This option is only available until 3-31-2026.
This is payment #2 of $175/monthly so that the full individual amount of $700 will be paid by June 15th prior to Kampmeeting. You will need to come back here each month to make payments This option is only available until 4-30-2026.
This is payment #3 of $175/monthly so that the full individual amount of $700 will be paid by June 15th prior to Kampmeeting. You will need to come back here each month to make payments. This option is only available until 5-31-2026.
This is payment #4 of $175/monthly so that the full individual amount of $700 will be paid by June 15th prior to Kampmeeting. You will need to come back here each month to make payments. This option is only available until 6-15-2026.
Choosing this payment you can pay $225 now and equal payments each month until the $900 will be paid by June 15th prior to Kampmeeting. You will need to come back here each month to make payments This option is only available until 3-31-2026.
This is payment #2 of $225/monthly so the $900 will be paid by June 15th prior to Kampmeeting. You will need to come back here each month to make payments. This option is only available until 4-30-2026.
This is payment #3 of $225/monthly so the $900 will be paid by June 15th prior to Kampmeeting. You will need to come back here each month to make payments. This option is only available until 5-31-2026.
This is payment #4 of $225/monthly so the $900 will be paid by June 15th prior to Kampmeeting. You will need to come back here each month to make payments. This option is only available until 6-15-2026.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!