Claire the Heart Warrior Silent Auction

The Teddi pickleball backpack - the hands-free answer to getting from home to the courts! Our Teddi backpack can be worn as a backpack or a crossbody, so whether you are biking or walking to your next game, this pickleball backpack meets all of your needs.
Value: $99
*Pickleballs, paddles, and water bottle not included.
Fresh Pickle Lola Tote Bag
$30
Starting bid
The Lola pickleball tote bag - Our Lola bag is the perfect pickleball bag for your game! Lola has it all -- stylish and functional, with built in fence hooks, durable fabric, and storage for everything from multiple pickleball paddles, towels, shoes, phones, keys, pickleball balls, etc. Take the Lola pickleball tote bag on the court, and everyone will be asking you "where did you get that bag?"
Value: $99
*Paddle and water bottle not included.
Walli Cases $50 Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
A phone case with a finger loop, wallet, and kickstand in one so you can do more + carry less!
Value: $50
Walli Cases $50 Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
One Pair of Kizik Shoes
$30
Starting bid
Innovative hands-free design, Kizik shoes offer ultimate comfort and convenience! This gift card is good for any Kizik design.
Value: $129-$159
2 VIP Tickets PPA Tour Utah Open
$100
Starting bid
2 VIP tickets to the Carvana PPA Tour Picklr Utah Open August 21-25, 2024 in SLC. Winner can choose which day (Thur - Sun) they want to attend.
"Watch the world's best pickleball! Upgrade your pickleball experience with our CIBC VIP pass! Enjoy prime views of top matches on the championship court in total comfort. The VIP perks include reserved courtside seats, lunch, snacks, and coolers stocked with refreshing drinks, including alcohol. It's the best way to make the most of your pickleball adventure."
Value: $600-$700
Selkirk Nexus Pickleball Paddle
$20
Starting bid
The SLK Nexus is the perfect paddle for players new to pickleball who want to get the most out of their game. With its premium construction and advanced features, the Nexus is designed to provide you with the power, control, and spin you need to dominate the court.
Value: $49
Oakley Diner Gift Basket
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy this gift basket from Oakley Diner! Gift basket includes a gift card and hat.
House Pickleball $120 Gift Card
$30
Starting bid
House Pickleball Quality Carbon Fiber Paddles! Choose from a bundle of 2 paddles, 2 covers, and 3 balls, or splurge on their new House MAX Paddle for advanced players.
Value: $120
The North Face Daypack - Purple
$30
Starting bid
Value: $99
The North Face Daypack - Grey
$30
Starting bid
Value: $99
The North Face Daypack - Camo
$30
Starting bid
Value: $99
