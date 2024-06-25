The Studle Foundation's Store

Crafted in partnership with Greater Half, our polo golf shirts are perfect for any golf enthusiast. These shirts not only look great but also support a great cause. Every purchase helps fund our initiatives, including the sensory room upgrade at the Kelly Autism Program.
Crafted in partnership with Greater Half, our polo golf shirts are perfect for any golf enthusiast. These shirts not only look great but also support a great cause. Every purchase helps fund our initiatives, including the sensory room upgrade at the Kelly Autism Program.
Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls
$20
Elevate your golf game with our Autism Spectrum Drive Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. Each sleeve includes three premium golf balls. Proceeds support the Studle Foundation's initiatives. Get yours and make a difference on and off the course.
Elevate your golf game with our Autism Spectrum Drive Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. Each sleeve includes three premium golf balls. Proceeds support the Studle Foundation's initiatives. Get yours and make a difference on and off the course.
Combo Deal: Polo Golf Shirt & Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls
$50
Elevate your golf game and support a great cause with our exclusive combo deal. This package includes a stylish polo golf shirt from Greater Half and a sleeve of Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. Perfect for any golf enthusiast, this combo offers both high-quality apparel and top-performing golf balls. All proceeds benefit the Studle Foundation's initiatives, including the sensory room upgrade at the Kelly Autism Program. Join us in making a difference on and off the course!
Elevate your golf game and support a great cause with our exclusive combo deal. This package includes a stylish polo golf shirt from Greater Half and a sleeve of Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. Perfect for any golf enthusiast, this combo offers both high-quality apparel and top-performing golf balls. All proceeds benefit the Studle Foundation's initiatives, including the sensory room upgrade at the Kelly Autism Program. Join us in making a difference on and off the course!
Add a donation for The Studle Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!