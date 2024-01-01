Construction Allies in Action, in partnership with GRCC M-TEC, invites underrepresented contractors and those that hire them on projects to the Contractor Capabilities Exchange Event (C2E2)!

The purpose of this event is to assist underrepresented contractors in building relationships with project developers, owners, and construction managers, as well as help vendors find DBE/MBE/WBE contracting companies to use on their projects!

With its unique speed-dating-style format, each construction company owner gets one-on-one time to share their capabilities and past project experience with each vendor, showcasing their skills and making a personal connection.