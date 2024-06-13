Justice Crab Feed 2024

8 Tickets, a reserved table, and sponsor logo on J180 Website.
Gold
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 Tickets, a reserved table, business logo displayed on big screen, sponsor logo on J180 Website and 16 drink tickets for the table.
Platinum
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 Tickets, a reserved table, business logo banner on our sponsor wall, sponsor logo on J180 Website, unlimited drinks served to the table, swag bag and liberation alliance business sticker.
Diamond
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 Tickets, a reserved table, business logo banner on our sponsor wall, sponsor logo on J180 Website, unlimited drinks served to the table, swag bag, liberation alliance business sticker and quarterly shoutouts in our newsletter.
