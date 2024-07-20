She shefs inc.

She shefs inc.

2025 Heritage Dinner Sponsorship

Dallas

TX, USA

VIP COCKTAIL HOUR
$150
Meet the Chefs Passed hors d’oeuvres Savor the flavors of Black excellence with our exclusive dinner ticket: • Six-course gourmet meal crafted by renowned Chefs Fallon and Ashley Jacobs • Showcasing Texas’ finest Black ranchers, growers, and spirit makers  •Complimentary champagne toast to celebrate our rich culinary heritage  • An unforgettable evening of exquisite cuisine and cultural celebration
Dinner Experience
$125
• Six-course gourmet meal crafted by renowned Chefs Fallon and Ashley Jacobs • Showcasing Texas' finest Black ranchers, growers, and spirit makers  •Complimentary champagne toast to celebrate our rich culinary heritage  • An unforgettable evening of exquisite cuisine and cultural celebration
Couples Experience
$275
• Six-course gourmet meal crafted by renowned Chefs Fallon and Ashley Jacobs • Showcasing Texas' finest Black ranchers, growers, and spirit makers  • Complimentary champagne toast to celebrate our rich culinary heritage  • An unforgettable evening of exquisite cuisine and cultural celebration
Rose Package
$500
Rose Package ($500) - VIP Cocktail Hour with Chefs - VIP table for four guest - Sponsorship pendant - Heritage Swag Bags - Business advertising on our website
Lily Package
$1,000
Lily Package ($1,000) - VIP Cocktail Hour with Chefs - VIP table for six guest - Sponsorship pendant - VIP Table - Heritage Swag Bag - Ratcliff Premium Meats Gift Card ($150 Value)
Azalea
$1,500
Azalea Package ($1,500) - VIP Cocktail Hour with Chefs - VIP table for eight guest - Sponsorship pendant - VIP Table - Heritage Swag Bag — Ratcliff Premium Meats ($200 Value)
Jasmine
$2,500
- VIP Cocktail Hour with Chefs - VIP table for twelve guest - Sponsorship pendant - Ratcliff Premium Meats swag box with curated meats and produce
Peony Package
$5,000
- VIP Cocktail Hour with Chefs - VIP Table for fifteen guest - Sponsorship pendant - Ratcliff Premium Meats swag box with curated meats and produce Private Chefs Dinner “1/8 Cow Sample” Dinner
Orchid Package
$10,000
- VIP Cocktail Hour with Chefs - VIP Table for 20 guest - Sponsorship pendant - Ratcliff Premium Meats swag box with curated meats and produce Private Chefs Dinner “Quarter Cow”
Juliet Rose
$25,000
- VIP Cocktail Hour with Chefs - VIP Table for 25 guest - Sponsorship pendant - Ratcliff Premium Meats swag box with curated meats and produce Private Chefs Dinner Party
Gloriosa
$50,000
- VIP Cocktail Hour with Chefs - VIP Table for 25 guest - Sponsorship pendant - Ratcliff Premium Meats swag box with curated meats and produce Private Chefs Dinner Party Lifetime sponsorship for SheshefsInc.
$

