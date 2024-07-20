2025 Heritage Dinner Sponsorship

Meet the Chefs
Passed hors d’oeuvres
Savor the flavors of Black excellence with our exclusive dinner ticket:
• Six-course gourmet meal crafted by renowned Chefs Fallon and Ashley Jacobs • Showcasing Texas’ finest Black ranchers, growers, and spirit makers
•Complimentary champagne toast to celebrate our rich culinary heritage
• An unforgettable evening of exquisite cuisine and cultural celebration
Dinner Experience
$125
Couples Experience
$275
Rose Package
$500
Lily Package
$1,000
Azalea
$1,500
Jasmine
$2,500
Peony Package
$5,000
Orchid Package
$10,000
Juliet Rose
$25,000
Gloriosa
$50,000
Add a donation for She shefs inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!