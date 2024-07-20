2025 Heritage Dinner Sponsorship

Meet the Chefs Passed hors d’oeuvres Savor the flavors of Black excellence with our exclusive dinner ticket: • Six-course gourmet meal crafted by renowned Chefs Fallon and Ashley Jacobs • Showcasing Texas’ finest Black ranchers, growers, and spirit makers •Complimentary champagne toast to celebrate our rich culinary heritage • An unforgettable evening of exquisite cuisine and cultural celebration

Meet the Chefs Passed hors d’oeuvres Savor the flavors of Black excellence with our exclusive dinner ticket: • Six-course gourmet meal crafted by renowned Chefs Fallon and Ashley Jacobs • Showcasing Texas’ finest Black ranchers, growers, and spirit makers •Complimentary champagne toast to celebrate our rich culinary heritage • An unforgettable evening of exquisite cuisine and cultural celebration

More details...