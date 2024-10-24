2025 Go In For All In Fundraiser

Reception style event includes drinks and hot dishes served in a buffet style. Please note that by purchasing this ticket you are giving permission to All In Theatre to use photographic likeness in all forms and media for advertising, trade, social media, and any other lawful purposes. (Examples are the website & social media posts)

Reception style event includes drinks and hot dishes served in a buffet style. Please note that by purchasing this ticket you are giving permission to All In Theatre to use photographic likeness in all forms and media for advertising, trade, social media, and any other lawful purposes. (Examples are the website & social media posts)

More details...